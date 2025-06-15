Not to El Salvador 3rd nation, something stinks about that arrangement, so yes ICE, get them, and send them back to their nation and ensure border is sealed so cannot come back. That is all. I am all for ICE et al. ridding USA of any criminal element if illegal etc. If legal you must face courts in USA and do hard deep time if that is verdict or executed is a pedophile, rapist, murderer and it is proven 100% in courts. Get them, deport them to their place of origin. And in all of that, where rights and due process is to be followed and respected and upheld, it must be done. We do not break law and violate people to effect a solution.

I applaud POTUS Trump’s strong stance on the border for the illegal crossings are now down to near zero. Great job! Importantly, many are at huge risk crossing e.g. Darien Gap, many girls get raped, trafficked, it is violent and brutal so for that it is good to stem and stop the flow. It actually saves lives.

Yes, we must get those who came illegally and committed crimes…out! Thank you POTUS Trump. Yes, illegals are to go back home, must, but IMO, within a humane just manner. I do not support in any manner the abuse of people, the denigration, demeaning of them, to remove them. Many people today in USA who own big businesses, who have skyscrapers in USA, who are congresspersons and Senators, even judges, many in the past and now, many in government, started off illegal and their families too, parents, grandparents etc. They sit silent and even partake in the abuse of illegals today. That is wrong, knowing their start. So let us work to fix this issue, yes, I support ICE and he good brave border agents etc. many guilty of just doing their jobs, yet understanding many good people came from illegals and illegals have helped build USA too. And served in our military ‘when we needed them’. Shed blood for USA. Let us show gracious mercy and compassion to people. I am for complete rapid removal of anyone who has committed a crime, and I am not talking about stealing a pencil from your school.

‘Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Dallas led a deportation operation returning 122 illegal immigrants to China on June 3. The Department of Homeland Security effort included 96 men and 26 women between the ages of 19 and 68 who had final removal orders.

According to a press release from ICE, several individuals on board the "Special High Risk Charter flight" had been convicted of violent crimes, including a 47-year-old convicted of murder and a 27-year-old convicted of rape. Others had been found guilty of drug trafficking, bribery, and human smuggling.

ICE stated that carrying out the deportations was a means of enhancing public safety in the US. The operation was coordinated from Dallas, with detainees transferred from ICE detention facilities nationwide.

“Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson. “This operation not only enhances the public safety of our communities across the U.S. but also strengthens national security. Our colleagues at ICE come to work every day to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who attempt to circumvent our nation’s immigrations laws.”

The deportation comes amid a dramatic drop in illegal immigration from China under President Donald Trump. In the first three months of the Trump administration, Border Patrol agents apprehended only 225 Chinese nationals. During the same period a year earlier under the Biden administration, agents apprehended 8,809, representing a 97 percent decrease under Trump.

More than 60,000 Chinese nationals illegally entered the US during the Biden administration, with the majority crossing the border in fiscal year 2024 alone.’

