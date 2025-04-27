Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
10m

Any good mother regardless of nationality would take her children with her. Not abandon them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
1m

I'm really getting sick of this. It was forecast that the media and the Leftists would do this. I am not crying for this family. If you came here illegally, you don't belong here. I agree with Kitsune, this is fanning the flames to keep these illegals here. Does anyone understand what this is costing American citizens? The Left and the extremely weak neo-con Trotskyite Right don't give a rat's behind about any of us who pay taxes, but boy are they soft on the lawbreakers. And the judiciary needs to be swept clean. Biden should have been charged with treason and hung. His job was to protect us, not allow an invasion that puts American citizens in jeopardy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture