Hate crime! Hang him. Once it is 100%, and it seems, no trial here, hang him. No one should harm, seek to kill anyone one accounts of your religious, political etc. views. No one. If a Jewish Israeli man did this to 12 Palestinians, set them afire, I would ask he be hung too.

‘On Sunday June 1, 2025, Mohamed Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, attacked a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Twelve people were injured 12 with Molotov cocktails and a flamethrower. The FBI immediately labeled the attack a terrorist attack and hate crime. Soliman was shouting “Free Palestine” as he attacked the families and children.

Soliman was charged with attempted murder.

Soliman entered the U.S. legally in 2022 during the Biden administration but was illegal at the time due to an expired visa.’

