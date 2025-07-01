ICE: we have to admit our ICE agents, our CBP border agents in US (and Canada) but lets focus on US here, they are in a very difficult situation, they are in a political morass where they are being
pulled all over to do other people's bidding that is often politically driven & I mean Obama, Bush, Biden, Trump; by all administrations so I tip my hat to the agents who place lives on the line too!
So I support them and wish them safety and that their good work protecting the nations, Canada too, are not damaged by ruthless political politicians who seek to use them for their own purposes and also a few bad apples in the rank. The vast majority are good, precious, people who take risks and have families too they wish to go home to.
