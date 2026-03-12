Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4m

maybe a false flag to use it?

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1m

is Putin helping Iran? 'DRONES BLITZ BRITS Brits in Special Forces base attacked by Iranian drone swarm with troops hurt – as UK confirms Putin is helping Tehran' https://www.the-sun.com/news/16075755/brit-sas-base-attacked-iranian-drone-swarm-us-personnel-hurt-uk-generals-confirm-putin-helping-tehran/

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture