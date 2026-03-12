do that to Iran…a nuke defends your territory and it’s integrity…so has a place…one may argue…

250 dollars $ a barrel of oil is coming if USA does not stop and forges a deal…it is up to Trump.

there are many things about Israel I appreciate and like. Many I do not. as is my choice. we all are free to think what we want. as in all nations there are good and bad leadership and governments. this plagues USA. But I do not give up on her.

I think we have to be worried about a nuke being used by others on Iran, NOT USA. It is Israel who can drop nukes on Iran. Or would be used, NOT by Trump or USA.

Your view? Am I right or wrong? Can Trump impact the calculus?

Again, we would be in WWIII and maybe we are there already…

Who has the testicular fortitude to go to Trump and demand he declares victory and takes off ramp? Who has that status? Trump does not need ‘yes’ men now, he needs deep sober thought, Statesmen and women, not FOX news frat boy and girl cheerleader bobble heads. Running foreign policy. I would be keen to learn Rubio’s thoughts on a nuke on Iran by Israel…

If Iran does not concede and stop, Israel can argue it must use it, it can become desperate for a WIN…it operates in a political system too.

It is argued that Israel has nuclear weapons and if they do, they may use it. Can argue why they should too.

Trump will not be convinced by Bibi et al. to use nukes on Iran, and USA will not do that! Not for this.

Iran does not represent that type of threat to USA territorial integrity.

But does Trump have that type of authority? Command? Control? If Israel decides to drop a nuke, can Trump stop them? Dissuade them? Can Trump impact the calculus?

There are things about Trump I really like and appreciate, other things I loathe. But on balance I will take him all day long and pray that God grants him mercy, safety, covers him with favor and guides his decision making.

if ever nukes are to be used, though I think nukes should be destroyed by all…dismantled by all…use conventional battle…that is for another discussion by us…but Iran is not ending and it is defending and some argue it should…I am amazed by the strength and resolve of Iran, I cannot lie…shocked…and Iran is putting up a strong defense against a combined US and Israel…so if Iran refuses to cede and fights on and fights mightily, God forbid for I do not want US to lose any military etc. and I want Trump to be successful in anything he does (while I have stated he was wrong engaging in this bombing of Iran and I stand by that and he went too far joining this), then Israel may consider dropping a nuke or two and it is here that Trump must stand up and ensure that does not happen and that he has the control on Israel…can prevent them…that it is USA that runs things (with Russia and China and baby India etc.). some say it is not so. soon Trump will need to demonstrate who is the boss and he will need to stop this and withdraw and take the off ramp to declare US victory and use the degradation of Iran’s military as the end point and that you got there.

Trump will need to take a stand soon and what we fear is a nuke dropped on Iran for then all bets are off. we will enter WWIII and be plunged into an instant global depression and all will cease. I can say that Trump will never be swayed by Bibi et al. to use nukes. But will they? Can they? Remember they can claim Iran is a threat to them and their territorial integrity. And that they must use it. once and for all.

Nuclear Pakistan, an islamic nation will not sit by and thus India will get into nukes then China et al. Europe. WWIII.

Trump is the key person here and I am glad, he now must show us the leadership. Show us that he runs things and the USA, and not others. Others do not control our foreign policy or military.

I met Trump, spoke, talk, know him, I think he is a good man. Fundamentally and I do not agree with many aspects of his behavior past, and decisions he has made as POTUS term one and now term two, and allowed himself to be swayed into making them, that has been catastrophic…while he has made many tremendous ones for USA. I continue to stand by him.

Over to you POTUS Trump. Over to you. God bless you!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com