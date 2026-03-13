If anyone attacks another faith, uses this Iran-Israel-US bombing to attack others using nefarious terrorist or any means, they MUST be put down, killed; this ISIS jihadist who attacked the synagogue
had to be killed for this was wrong what he did! no one should ever do this! 'THE SUSPECT accused of ramming a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue and opening fire on Thursday has been shot dead.'
‘The suspect – equipped with a rifle – was killed by security, according to the Associated Press.
The incident took place at Temple Israel, the nation’s largest Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan at around 12:30pm Thursday.
Police said no injuries have been reported other than “one of the lead security people,” who was hit by the car and quickly rushed to hospital.’
Thank God no more damage was done! His attack on the Jewish place of worship was flat out wrong, and I say this for anyone, any faith too. This was a direct attack on the Jewish faith, regardless of if it was in reaction to the bombings. These actions must be met with deadly force.
Reports are that he was armed with chemicals? seems he wanted to do maximal damage. Thank God he and anyone like him was and must be taken down and eviscerated.
These Jihadists that Obama + Biden allowed into America must be dealt with swiftly + deadly in any encounter they get into with L E O’s or Private. Security or Citizens who are legally licensed to carry ! THERE CANNOT BE ANY CIVIL SUIT OR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION OF THE DEFENDERS + IF. A LAWYER REPRESENTING A FAMILY OF THE TERRORIST BRINGS A FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT HIS LICENSE TO PRACTICE BE SUSPENDED MINIMUM OF 2 YEARS first time + if does it again minimum of 4 years suspension ! Don’t do it a 3 rd time ! Enough is enough We MUST DEFEND AMERICA !
Yes we should and with our legal system of left wing defense attorneys and judges they will get put down in front of ten people in twenty years when they should be put down in a week in front of millions.