‘The suspect – equipped with a rifle – was killed by security, according to the Associated Press.

The incident took place at Temple Israel, the nation’s largest Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan at around 12:30pm Thursday.

Police said no injuries have been reported other than “one of the lead security people,” who was hit by the car and quickly rushed to hospital.’

Thank God no more damage was done! His attack on the Jewish place of worship was flat out wrong, and I say this for anyone, any faith too. This was a direct attack on the Jewish faith, regardless of if it was in reaction to the bombings. These actions must be met with deadly force.

Reports are that he was armed with chemicals? seems he wanted to do maximal damage. Thank God he and anyone like him was and must be taken down and eviscerated.

