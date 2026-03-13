Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
40m

These Jihadists that Obama + Biden allowed into America must be dealt with swiftly + deadly in any encounter they get into with L E O’s or Private. Security or Citizens who are legally licensed to carry ! THERE CANNOT BE ANY CIVIL SUIT OR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION OF THE DEFENDERS + IF. A LAWYER REPRESENTING A FAMILY OF THE TERRORIST BRINGS A FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT HIS LICENSE TO PRACTICE BE SUSPENDED MINIMUM OF 2 YEARS first time + if does it again minimum of 4 years suspension ! Don’t do it a 3 rd time ! Enough is enough We MUST DEFEND AMERICA !

Reply
Share
Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
44m

Yes we should and with our legal system of left wing defense attorneys and judges they will get put down in front of ten people in twenty years when they should be put down in a week in front of millions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture