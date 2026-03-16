in a free society to properly scrutinize the government and it is incumbent on all of us to scrutinize the government and if I do not agree with what Trump or anyone is doing, I must be allowed to critique and me be allowed to say so...we are a free democratic society...

I would even go back and put equally inept for the job COVID lockdown and mRNA advocate Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, as the nominee, if we are that lost for nominees. Good God!

I do think Trump is being bullshitted by RFK Jr. in this nomination…this is RFK Jr.’s personal friend he is trying to slip in.

Dr Naomi Wolf was very correct in her prescient seminal substack on why Means is unqualified and definitely not the best choice and really a poor game being played on America. The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Don’t play with us Mr. President, don’t play with us with mRNA! I supported you POTUS Trump but you played a game with the RFK Jr. HHS appointment, Makary FDA, Bhattacharya NIH, you played a

The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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