If Casey Means continues to be the Surgeon General nomination (SG) advanced by RFK Jr., his buddy, she is his friend & this is what RFK Jr. is saying is the BEST SG choice, he MUST be fired for he for
sure will be subverting American health and POTUS Trump...Means is an inept unqualified person, unserious person to be SG of the US; Ladapo, McCullough, Thorp, Victory come to mind but MANY more exist
in a free society to properly scrutinize the government and it is incumbent on all of us to scrutinize the government and if I do not agree with what Trump or anyone is doing, I must be allowed to critique and me be allowed to say so...we are a free democratic society...
I would even go back and put equally inept for the job COVID lockdown and mRNA advocate Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, as the nominee, if we are that lost for nominees. Good God!
I do think Trump is being bullshitted by RFK Jr. in this nomination…this is RFK Jr.’s personal friend he is trying to slip in.
Dr Naomi Wolf was very correct in her prescient seminal substack on why Means is unqualified and definitely not the best choice and really a poor game being played on America. The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
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Don’t play with us Mr. President, don’t play with us with mRNA! I supported you POTUS Trump but you played a game with the RFK Jr. HHS appointment, Makary FDA, Bhattacharya NIH, you played a
The Imaginary Casey Means - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
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Bobby, your "Good Man" is now bullshitting your heroic idol? Last time it was Fauci and crew that Trump could not help being bamboozled by and now it's Bobby?
Um, logic and discernment, anyone?
When that idol comes crashing down, Paul, you are going to be bellowing with rage and disappointment, but that is precisely where you are headed.
You cannot keep up the irrational excuse making forever. Or at least I hope you are not able to delude yourself that completely.
Paul, your hero is, according to you, a bumbling fool without a shred of shrewd discernment in him because he is misled, according to you on every front. His Secretary of War deludes him. His Secretary of Health deludes him. His VP deludes him. His Chief of Staff deludes him.
AND he is the Commander in Chief of the Military and his guys there delude him.
Wow! Just exactly why do you think he is fit to lead a nation, any nation, let alone a nuclear one? You see him as a stumbling, dithering fool who is basically a good hearted numbskull, omni-deluded.
Not a good look for an idol.
There will be no changes or slowing down of the govt pursuit of depopulation via democide. This Means woman is totally captured and has no talents or abilities to estoppel democide - isn't this why Bobby brought her in?