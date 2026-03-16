Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
9m

Bobby, your "Good Man" is now bullshitting your heroic idol? Last time it was Fauci and crew that Trump could not help being bamboozled by and now it's Bobby?

Um, logic and discernment, anyone?

When that idol comes crashing down, Paul, you are going to be bellowing with rage and disappointment, but that is precisely where you are headed.

You cannot keep up the irrational excuse making forever. Or at least I hope you are not able to delude yourself that completely.

Paul, your hero is, according to you, a bumbling fool without a shred of shrewd discernment in him because he is misled, according to you on every front. His Secretary of War deludes him. His Secretary of Health deludes him. His VP deludes him. His Chief of Staff deludes him.

AND he is the Commander in Chief of the Military and his guys there delude him.

Wow! Just exactly why do you think he is fit to lead a nation, any nation, let alone a nuclear one? You see him as a stumbling, dithering fool who is basically a good hearted numbskull, omni-deluded.

Not a good look for an idol.

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David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
36m

There will be no changes or slowing down of the govt pursuit of depopulation via democide. This Means woman is totally captured and has no talents or abilities to estoppel democide - isn't this why Bobby brought her in?

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