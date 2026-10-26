Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
21h

'Trump can’t help mentioning somebody’s a**': El-Sayed mocks president over Husted remarks

Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed mocked Trump over his repeated remarks about Republican Jon Husted’s backside, as the Democrat continues to criticise the president over his attacks on political opponents and religious minorities.

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https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/trump-can-t-help-mentioning-somebody-s-a-el-sayed-mocks-president-over-husted-remarks-2-article-14060042.html

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
7hEdited

Not only should Trump be removed from office, he should be put on trial for, among other things, treason against the US and all Americans, for racketeering, for theft, for perjury, conspiracy, for genocide, and for multiple crimes against humanity. Now let me tell you what I REALLY think!

Of course, I'm NOT holding my breath. *NOTHING* will happen to Trump, he will *NEVER* face Lady Justice in his lifetime, as neither have the Clintons, the Bushs', Obama, Biden, etc.

Ah, but they are in for a big surprise if they believe that they're going to escape the ULTIMATE Justice!

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