If elderly fall to common colds & flu, they cannot respond immunologically to the cold (over 80, underlying medical conditions) due to immuno-senescence, then Yeadon says, how could they to COVID VAX?
Yeadon is 100% spot on, Howard Tenenbaum is 100% spot on, this is the issue, our elderly are & were low-hanging fruit & the virus did what it does NORMALLY'; elderly SHOULD NOT get vaccine
COVID did not behave any differently than it should have as a respiratory virus, with our elderly etc. The median/mean age of death from COVID remains 82 with 2-3 underlying medical conditions. 2/3 or 70% of deaths in America in elderly had 6 or more medical conditions. Sick, very sick people. If life-expectancy is 79 years, COVID did not cut life short. Do you get that? No healthy American child across the 3 years of this pandemic has died from COVID infection. Not one!
Dear Readers,
I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.
First, The Wellness Company.
I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
I also provide scientific support to The UNITY Project out of California. I support this tremendous initiative with some fine colleagues who have been warriors in the fight against all the wrongs in COVID. The UNITY Project aligns with my core values for it is very fierce in its fight to protect children from the danger of the largely safety untested COVID gene injection (The Unity Project Formed by Concerned Parents to Coordinate Opposition to California's K-12 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate).
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As an elderly...I couldn't care less about the flu, colds or covid. Both my SO who is 4 years older and I have stayed relatively healthy the last 3 years with only minor health disruptions. No mRNA injections or PCR tests.
HOW TRUE. First they come for the elderly, the disabled and vulnerable.