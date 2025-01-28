If I was giving a 'ball cupping' award this week, it would go to Alex Berenson, for his relentless recent cupping of POTUS Trump for an interview & job; do not make it so obvious Alex, we get it, you
are embarrassing yourself now, we get it, you are begging somebody to get Trump to grant you an interview & you want a job in Trump world, we get it! Just a bit more cupping, it will come!
I see many are cupping 47 and some esteemed ones at that but Alex, come on, we heard you…we got the memo. You want in on Trump world…stop being so obvious Alex. Stop stroking 47, we get it. 47 does respond to strokes and praise, so hold on, an interview is in the making and possible job! You have learnt grasshopper (that you either snatch the pebble or you stroke and cup), as to how it is done in that orbit.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ask and you shall receive.