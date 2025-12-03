If I were Trump I would fire Hegseth just based on his NEW remarks trying to throw the NAVY SEAL commander under the bus for the double tap in the injured narco smugglers off Trinidad Caribbean; FIRE
Hegseth, he should have never been SECDEF! need to test him for drinking on the job too! every day! 'After Decades in Combat, a SEAL Suddenly Comes Under Scrutiny; judge Andrew Napolitano Destroys
Pete Hegseth in Stunning Commentary: ‘Should Be Prosecuted for a War Crime!’
Adm. Frank M. Bradley will soon face questions from lawmakers, as Republicans and Democrats express concerns about a Sept. 2 attack on a boat in the Caribbean.’
IMO Hegseth has NOTHING on Adm. Frank Mitchell Bradley and if I were Trump, I would fire Hegseth for recklessness and place this admiral of SECDEF or David Bellavia. Now Hegseth is trying to throw this esteemed admiral under the bus? this is wrong! on surface blush very wrong!
‘Adml Frank “Mitch” Bradley directed a second strike from the operation room in Fort Bragg, North Carolina after Mr Hegseth issued an order to “kill them all”, according to The Washington Post.
But just who issued that order, and who was responsible for the second strike, has become the subject of a fierce blame game at the centre of the Pentagon.
Some have accused Mr Hegseth of attempting to pin the blame on Adml Bradley while feigning support for the beleaguered naval officer. “He doesn’t have an honourable bone in his whole body,” one Pentagon source said of the defence secretary.’
‘On Sunday, Donald Trump also appeared to distance himself from the issue. He said Mr Hegseth “said he did not say that, and I believe him, 100 per cent”. Mr Trump added that he would look into it and said he “wouldn’t have wanted that, not a second strike”.’
‘Trump administration is ‘selling out’ admiral to shield Hegseth over boat strikes, officials say
White House names Adm Frank M Bradley as officer who ‘directed the engagement’, distancing Hegseth from accountability’
The Pentagon on Tuesday scapegoated a navy admiral for the extrajudicial double-tap strike that killed survivors of a 2 September attack on an alleged drug boat and vowed to continue operations, even as lawmakers investigate whether the attack constituted a war crime.
At a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon press secretary said that the decision to re-strike the “narco terrorist vessel” was made by Adm Frank M Bradley, “operating under clear and long standing authorities to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States was eliminated”. Wilson added that Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon secretary, “stands behind Admiral Bradley, 100%”.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, on Monday explicitly named Bradley as the officer who “directed the engagement”, distancing Hegseth from accountability despite a Washington Post report that he ordered the deaths of everyone on the boat.
During his career, Adm. Frank Mitchell Bradley, a stoic and cerebral SEAL known as Mitch to his peers, has ordered and carried out military strikes against targets in Afghanistan, Yemen and other war zones.
Over the decades, he drew little attention outside the smoke and mirrors world of military Special Operations. But now he is facing his biggest professional challenge in public.
After years of following orders with clear rules of engagement and with congressional authority, targeting jihadists in rural and urban settings, Admiral Bradley was put in command of a legally murky attack on Sept. 2 targeting a boat in the Caribbean that the Trump administration says was smuggling drugs.
And in ordering a second strike that killed two survivors who were clinging to the burning wreckage of the boat — something his superiors say they did not specifically order him to do — Admiral Bradley now finds himself in potential legal jeopardy.
But now he has become a public example of the potential legal peril that the American military faces as it carries out the orders of President Trump and his defense secretary.
The president said that he “wouldn’t have wanted” a second strike on the boat survivors, and that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told him he did not order one.
Mr. Hegseth had previously said that he watched the operation live on video. But on Tuesday, Mr. Hegseth said he “didn’t stick around” to see the second strike.
At the White House on Monday, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, read a statement that said Mr. Hegseth had authorized Admiral Bradley “to conduct these kinetic strikes” and that the admiral had “worked well within his authority and the law” to make sure the boat was destroyed.
The public comments of the president, Mr. Hegseth and Ms. Leavitt all leave Admiral Bradley exposed.
“For the top two civilians in the Pentagon and the White House to effectively wash their hands of it and claim no responsibility, while simultaneously saying that they stand by the decision, goes against any kind of ideas of responsible command,” said Carrie A. Lee, the former chair of the department of national security and strategy at the Army War College.
“Trying to walk this middle line where you are saying, ‘Well, I agree with his decisions, but if they violated the law, then we’re going to leave him swinging,” added Ms. Lee, who is now a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.
The problem Admiral Bradley now faces was almost inevitable, Pentagon officials said, as the military tries to apply the rules of engagement it used in battling Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in Mr. Trump’s battle against “narco-terrorists.”
A military generally cannot deliberately attack civilians, including suspected criminals, who do not pose an imminent threat. The administration has argued that the strikes are lawful because Mr. Trump has “determined” that the United States is in a formal armed conflict with drug cartels, even though Congress has not declared any such war.
Lawmakers have also not voted to authorize the president to use lethal force in an international counternarcotics campaign, which could have offered a legal justification for the airstrikes.
“What’s at stake here is not just the legal position of a single officer, but the larger ethic of the professional soldier,” said Peter D. Feaver, a political science professor at Duke University who follows the military. “The question is: How do officers deal with an order that an administration says is lawful but that most of the lawyers outside the U.S. government say is not? This current case brings that question into sharp relief.”
Admiral Bradley’s path to the highest levels of special operations began with his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., in 1991 with a degree in physics.
He was a member of the varsity gymnastics team and in top physical condition for the career path he chose.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.