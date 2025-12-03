Pete Hegseth in Stunning Commentary: ‘Should Be Prosecuted for a War Crime!’ Adm. Frank M. Bradley will soon face questions from lawmakers, as Republicans and Democrats express concerns about a Sept. 2 attack on a boat in the Caribbean.’

IMO Hegseth has NOTHING on Adm. Frank Mitchell Bradley and if I were Trump, I would fire Hegseth for recklessness and place this admiral of SECDEF or David Bellavia. Now Hegseth is trying to throw this esteemed admiral under the bus? this is wrong! on surface blush very wrong! ‘Adml Frank “Mitch” Bradley directed a second strike from the operation room in Fort Bragg, North Carolina after Mr Hegseth issued an order to “kill them all”, according to The Washington Post. But just who issued that order, and who was responsible for the second strike, has become the subject of a fierce blame game at the centre of the Pentagon. Some have accused Mr Hegseth of attempting to pin the blame on Adml Bradley while feigning support for the beleaguered naval officer. “He doesn’t have an honourable bone in his whole body,” one Pentagon source said of the defence secretary.’ ‘On Sunday, Donald Trump also appeared to distance himself from the issue. He said Mr Hegseth “said he did not say that, and I believe him, 100 per cent”. Mr Trump added that he would look into it and said he “wouldn’t have wanted that, not a second strike”.’

‘Trump administration is ‘selling out’ admiral to shield Hegseth over boat strikes, officials say

White House names Adm Frank M Bradley as officer who ‘directed the engagement’, distancing Hegseth from accountability’

The Pentagon on Tuesday scapegoated a navy admiral for the extrajudicial double-tap strike that killed survivors of a 2 September attack on an alleged drug boat and vowed to continue operations, even as lawmakers investigate whether the attack constituted a war crime.

At a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon press secretary said that the decision to re-strike the “narco terrorist vessel” was made by Adm Frank M Bradley, “operating under clear and long standing authorities to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States was eliminated”. Wilson added that Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon secretary, “stands behind Admiral Bradley, 100%”.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, on Monday explicitly named Bradley as the officer who “directed the engagement”, distancing Hegseth from accountability despite a Washington Post report that he ordered the deaths of everyone on the boat.