If in this iconic photo, we see Obama, Biden, Hilary etc. sitting watching the screen when Bin Laden is killed, yet we knew after that the screen was blank...what else is untrue? was Bin Laden ever
REAL?
(100) Osama Bin Laden's death: remember this iconic photo in Obama's situation room as they watched the raid go down, remember it? well, these bitches had to admit after that it was staged, they were (substack.com)
Yes he was a real individual, and had a large family, he came from a well educated and wealthy family
whose father was a global financier and developer- he died in tora bora of end phase kidney disease
somewhere about july of 2001-- which was reported in a small column in Fox news-He served as a uis asset in Pakistan serving our fucking CIA- after which having served his purpose thUS State department dumped him -and treated him as a leper-that is when the asset became a liability now
the Taliban would consider the US as an avowed enemy--( wonderful doublecrossing mother fuckers in the US Government--“ They eat their very own"