side note, Republicans are in real trouble coming midterms and 2028 federal elections to lose house, Senate, and White House for if Democrats flip Texas, Republicans will NEVER see inside of the White House again and the ball-room I am told will be torn down, material auctioned off to recover the funds! This is devastating. POTUS Trump needs to understand between the fraud fake PCR created OWS fake non-pandemic and the Task Force response term one, the deadly lockdowns and deadly non-sterilizing non-neutralizing mRNA vaccine (Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer he approved), the devastating Mile-High sex DHS jets beds girl Noem and shootings under her, the Epstein cover up by Kash Patel of FBI (damaging the good rank and file FBI agents) and Pom Pom Pam Bambi (former AG) of the pedophiles that circle around Washington DC, Palm Beach etc., and now the wrong illicit FAILED lost bombing of Iran war, that he has to do some heavy lifting…this Democratic state Rep. James Talarico is a real threat and i guess this is why it is floated to give Cruz a judgeship for they know he is already lost! To James. ??? your view?

urgent, if the election was held today, all polls show Democrats win the congress house and Senate (some whispering veto proof majority???) and he will be impeached and removed form office…I do not want that…he has to clean house, clean his defunct inept sycophantic FOX News idiocy cabinet, and get back to America First…see about America and our problems, stop the damn criminal bombing of Iran, fire the shirtless steroid clown RFK Jr. at HHS who has done nothing to address the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine and the sub-clowns who report to him, Bhattacharya, Makary etc. at FDA, NIH etc. Prasad gained some respect from me my quitting that clown car. Good for him.

Continue on main thesis Iran-Iraq war:

information on Iran, supplied Iraq/Saddam with equipment, military assets, special operations military training, military intelligence etc. all so as to aid Iraq in defeating Iran (AGAIN, to get our hands on Iran’s oil…I guess George Bush et al. did not tell you this part of our love affair with Saddam)…that war went on for 8 years and really Iran was fighting USA and Iraq combined, yes, we were fighting Iran WITH Saddam and the US and Iraq COULD not defeat Iran, it ended in stalemate, ceasefire, just like now how Trump called for a ceasefire with Iran…

Hegseth et al. fucked POTUS Trump for it is impossible that they DID NOT know that Iran was not Iraq and was no simple push over and would wage war like a super-power would. The 8 years war Iran-Iraq told us Iran was a potent military nation and that was over 30 years ago…Iran is a deadly military super-power and we should not have messed around here especially if we were half-assed and not sure of entrance, plan, or exit, as we were. We were just on an ‘excursion’…we are told…nothing much…like ‘oh we going to buy some milk’, kind of like that. Not realizing Iran looked at the attack as an existential threat for survival.

If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides, and consider the peace plan I propose below (long live POTUS Trump):

‘The available reporting shows the United States provided intelligence, diplomatic cover and dual‑use exports that materially aided Saddam Hussein’s war effort, and U.S. agencies knew Iraq was using mustard and nerve agents against Iran in 1988 [1] [2] [3] .’

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz when prior to bombing they did not)…

My 16 point plan:

1)POTUS Trump must fire functionally dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard FBI head Kash Patel) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for healing to begin

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 years as a bargaining tool

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East for good

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, long live the flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success!

Talarico leads both Cornyn, Paxton in new poll of Texas’ U.S. Senate race

The Austin Democrat, who won his party’s nomination in March, led Cornyn and Paxton by margins of 3 and 5 percentage points, respectively. Both results were within the survey’s margin of error.