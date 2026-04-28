Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
9m

Republicans now plan for taxpayers to cover Trump’s $400 million ‘privately funded’ ballroom

Republicans have outlined multiple proposals to advance President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project, some of which call for taxpayer funding...some say this was the game all along, to milk the tax payer? your view? I am agnostic. no opinion. I cant believe that though for that would be really sleezy and conniving and duplicitous for some say it was all staged? your view?

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
12m

Americans feel worse off financially than at any point in 25 years, Gallup finds https://www.axios.com/2026/04/28/trump-economy-gallup-finances

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture