Sadly, POTUS Trump knows. I await him doing the right thing and pulling it from market. He has all he needs to make that decision, 3 years now. I trust him…he is being subverted by folk now at HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA and The Outlaw dominatrix Josie Wales…she has all the males on tap heading our health agencies, she has their stones in her hands…squeezing at will. Why do you think RFK Jr. has failed to end the Malone Bourla Pfizer Sahin Moderna Weissman BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine and always looks like he is wincing in pain?

The research quickly accumulated that with additional Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer BioNTech Weissman Tureci Kariko Hahn Azar Perna Moncef Slaoui et al. mRNA technology vaccine, there was immune tolerance (exemplified by a shift towards IgG4 antibodies, the TOLERANCE ANTIBODY, a class-switch away from IgG1 and IgG3 as an example) and increased risk of infection the more shots you got (more boosters), then why did the US government continue with the failed mRNA vaccine? The Malone et al. mRNA vaccine was non-sterilizing, did not stop transmission, non-neutralizing etc., causing deaths and plunged to negative effectiveness, was driving viral immune escape, original antigenic sin/immune imprinting, and emergence of sub-variants (more infectious and potentially more lethal), but health officials at HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH, our doctors, our governments etc. continued with boosting? Why?

Immune tolerance in this matter is a catastrophic turn of events so why did Malone stay silent? On reverse transcription etc.?

Where is that data Robert Malone? Why was Malone silent on IgG4 class-switch toward tolerance? On so many aspects e.g. when he knew the very structure of the LNP-mRNA complex meant the fatty ball transporter, the lipid-nano particle was devised by folk like him e.g. liposome research, to take the mRNA deep inside the body and across the body…he knew it, yet he kept silent as CDC and FDA et al. lied to us to coerce us to take the mRNA vaccine. Why is this? on reverse transcription of mRNA back to our DNA? Why was Malone silent on that too? Yet Bobby Jr. felt it un-necessary to interrogate him on this. these matters? Why did Bobby Jr. not get these issues addressed and thus how could he appoint him on ACIP?

Why has Makary at FDA and RFK Jr. at HHS and Bhattacharya at NIH seen it fit to continue to allow this failed deadly mRNA vaccine to remain on US market knowing any future shots would be boosters and thus more risk for tolerance? Means one is more prone to get severely ill…and not only from this COVID (if true) but other often benign respiratory type viruses e.g. coronavirus that cause common cold etc.

See the accumulated evidence:

‘Repeated COVID-19 mRNA boosters improved neutralising and non-neutralising activity across viral variants for both cohorts, though these responses were dampened by increasing IgG4 antibodies. This work emphasises the potential longitudinal effects of booster-induced IgG4 subclass switching.’

Elevated SARS-CoV-2 IgG4 in plasma and mucosa following repeated mRNA boosters impact antibody functions to Omicron and sarbecoviruses - PubMed

Hartley et al. also confirmed mRNA ‘IMMUNE TOLERANCE’ (& IgG4 ‘class-switch’ by Irrgang et al. and Selva et al. and Perez et al. etc.): “Third dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccine enhances IgG4 isotype switching and recognition of Omicron subvariants by memory B cells after mRNA but not adenovirus priming; what does this all mean? we need urgent study & debate but one thing is for sure, the mRNA technology vaccine had & has failed & is deadly

IgG4 class switch means you become more susceptible to severe illness as there is a declining immune response via traditional vaccine induced antibodies. IgG4 class switch denotes immune tolerance increase which is NOT good.

So why did the health officials continue with boosters?

Did Irrgang below, also show this? Yes!

IgG4 'class switch' (Irrgang et al.) toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated COVID mRNA vaccination; a problem for mRNA technology based gene injected vaccinees? YES!

Researchers ‘examined the effects of homologous (mRNA/mRNA) and heterologous (adenoviral vector/mRNA) vaccination on antibody and memory B cell (Bmem) responses against ancestral and Omicron subvariants.

Healthy adults who received primary Pfizer BNT162b2 (mRNA) (n=18) or ChAdOx1 (vector) (n=25) vaccination were sampled 1-month and 6-months after their 2nd and 3rd dose (homologous or heterologous) vaccination. Recombinant spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) proteins from ancestral, Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants were produced for ELISA-based serology, and tetramerized for immunophenotyping of RBD-specific Bmem.

Dose 3 boosters significantly increased ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG and Bmem in both cohorts. Up to 80% of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem expressed IgG1+.

IgG4 + Bmem were detectable after primary mRNA vaccination, and expanded significantly to 5-20% after dose 3, whereas heterologous boosting did not elicit IgG4 + Bmem.

Recognition of Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 by ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG increased from 20% to 60% after the 3rd dose in both cohorts. Reactivity of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem to Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 increased following a homologous booster from 40% to 60%, but not after a heterologous booster.’

We are left to ask, why is there an expansion of IgG4+ Bmem after mRNA priming? Immune tolerance. Why? What are the implications of this to the vaccinee?

Also:

‘High levels of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are an important component of vaccine-induced immunity. Shortly after the initial two mRNA vaccine doses, the immunoglobulin G (IgG) response mainly consists of the proinflammatory subclasses IgG1 and IgG3. Here, we report that several months after the second vaccination, SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies were increasingly composed of noninflammatory IgG4, which were further boosted by a third mRNA vaccination and/or SARS-CoV-2 variant breakthrough infections. IgG4 antibodies among all spike-specific IgG antibodies rose, on average, from 0.04% shortly after the second vaccination to 19.27% late after the third vaccination.’

This induction of IgG4 antibodies was not observed after homologous or heterologous SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with adenoviral vectors.

This class switch was associated with a reduced capacity of the spike-specific antibodies to mediate antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and complement deposition.’

And:

medRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.01.17.24301374

And…

Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections

Carla Martín Péreza,b,1 ∙ Sílvia Ruiz-Riusa,b,1 ∙ Anna Ramírez-Morrosc ∙ … ∙ Anna Ruiz-Comellasc,k,m,n,1 ∙ Gemma Moncunilla,b,j,1 gemma.moncunill@isglobal.org ∙ Carlota Dobañoa,b,j,1 carlota.dobano@isglobal.org … Show more

Highlights

•

IgG4 and IgG2 levels increase markedly after the third mRNA dose against SARS-CoV-2.

•

Elevated IgG4 levels after booster vaccination associate with an increased risk of infections.

•

Increased non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibody ratio correlates with reduced functionality.

These findings suggest a potential association between IgG4 induction by mRNA vaccination and a higher risk of breakthrough infection, warranting further investigation into vaccination strategies to ensure sustained protection.

Repeated COVID-19 mRNA vaccination results in IgG4 class switching and decreased NK cell activation by S1-specific antibodies in older adults - PubMed

Elicitation of neutralizing antibodies and IgG4 subclass switching following booster vaccination with ancestral COVID-19 mRNA vaccines does not reduce breakthrough infections - PubMed

