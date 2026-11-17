heap of trouble and this must be treated as the serious nature it is; if people are to be held and locked up they must be, Jensen Huang included, no matter how rich or connected! Lutnick too, if he broke the law and threatened the national security of America; we need to know how he benefitted financially for these fuckers in Trump orbit do nothing without making money; I actually gained respect for Rubio now and Bessent who stood up but Trump and Lutnick basically flipped them the bird on Jensen...

Trump has serious questions in this and I want Democrats sworn in and they take this apart for it may well be we find out decisions were made and China got chips and technical components they should not have and now US is more vulnerable; Lutnick MUST be fired for he cannot tell us still his connection to Epstein pedophile who at that time was into fucking little under-aged girls with braces and Lutnick was in his orbit and now this spy sex scandal...why would Trump keep this loser, he has failed too on his job performance...do not forget the tariffs et al. Long live POTUS Trump, may Lord grant him favor and success.

Why would Lutnick allow sensitive chips et al. to China? why did he go against Trump? or intel agencies?

That guy in the blue shirt is Lutnick walking with Epstein on beach and in this case, they were not talking about fucking little girls, as Epstein sought to set up for rich men, many in Trump’s orbit, Lutnick would not do that. I WOULD hope. I cannot opine and say anything for sure. but I cannot say what they spoke about. we can only speculate. Hopefully some day Lutnick can be placed under proper oath. we need to learn about Lutnick’s role in NVIDIA and Huang and the sex scandal.