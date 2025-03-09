apart and POTUS Trump you who we elected, think nothing is wrong with that? We did not elect him. What is so difficult to grasp that you may like him…but we do not. You may find him smart, we do not. You cannot push this person down our throats. Someone who has insulted all of America. “Go fuck yourself in your face”… Musk told us all.

The mere fact you have given him no title, you all play games with what exactly he is about, and no confirmation hearings etc. is because you all know he/they are doing things that could be wrong and there could be serious liability, so you won’t let him sit and take questions under oath. Then we are being misled, deceived. No? I think we are, I think boundaries are being pushed and breached. I do. Else let him sit under oath as everyone else and answer questions from both sides.

Can you allow Elon Musk to sit in congress as does all else, and answer questions for a few hours as we all do, and under oath? This will give us comfort that he is under the same constraints as any other charged with access to sensitive information and holding lofty government access and positions. Not doing this raises serious questions that even you POTUS Trump cannot defend. Is this being deliberately done to avoid scrutiny? Why? There is also so much conflict here…this smacks of fascism for he is big business intertwined with government that makes decisions that benefit him.

I apologize Capitan Trump but, on this stack, I operate a ‘no wash no cup’ policy…straight up candor. Honesty. For the people. Both sides.

If he cannot it is because 1) he cannot pass any hearing 2) things are being done that cannot stand scrutiny…

This is wrong. In many ways. We did not vote for this POTUS Trump. A game is being played on USA and has serious consequences. To bread and butter hard working people.

Again, games, now we are told the secretaries and agencies can do their own staffing…yet if Musk does not agree, he can do his own staff cuts etc. So really there is no change…the elected or sworn in cabinet and officials still answer to the impregnator-in-chief whose claim to fame is he took 40 billion $ in US tax money to build his unsafe electric cars.

Can you clarify this for us POTUS Trump? Why Musk cannot face any hearings or questioning like anyone else can? With such a significant and heavy portfolio? Something does not smell right.

And we the American people are faced with bobblehead cabinet people sitting around silent. You mean to tell me, not one Republican Senator or congressional elected official can stand up and find their stones and declare how insane all of this is? Male or female? I think this will feature big in midterms if it is not above board.

It currently is not!

I still support you POTUS Trump and I still wish you all the success, safety and to win and be on Rushmore one day, I think the best option still we have, but this is IMO batshit crazy. This Musk fetish and madness. This lack of accountability to the American people or the congress/house or Senate.