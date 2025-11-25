and btw MAGA & Republican males, the time has come to end your fetish and wet dreams over Tate, this Andrew Tate woman beater nutcase, stop seeking to live your inadequacies through his abusive behavior, these are women hating abusers, these ‘Tates’…for the life of me I cannot grasp the allure or pull, these are people on rape charges etc. nothing is settled and now we hear the WH intervened? I need clarity on this for if so, then it tells me what I suspected.

Message to great POTUS Trump, it is time to clean out the White House and to remove the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine from US market. It kills! Not one life has been saved by the mRNA vaccine, not one! RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al, none of them can prove otherwise. They are delaying and denying the American people.

Please POTUS Trump, do not again say that the OWS lockdowns saved lives and the mRNA vaccine saved lives. Not one, NO ONE was saved! So stop! There is no evidence in the entire world, certainly not in USA, that any mRNA vaccine worked or saved lives. Zero evidence of this. Something is wrong Sir, it is not fake news. The public is growing sour on MAGA (me too, it is whacko at times and as extreme if not more, than the leftist insane democrats) and how they perceive Palm Beach and the gilded bitcoin cost recovery revenue generating White House now. We are still scratching our heads as to your stint selling Tesla cars on White House lawn. Last time I checked no one asked us to use the People’s House this way.

The White House Intervened on Behalf of Accused Sex Trafficker Andrew Tate During a Federal Investigation

Federal authorities were chided for seizing electronic devices from Tate and his brother, and told to return them, records and interviews show. Experts said the intervention was highly inappropriate.

Congress is finally standing up to Trump – and it’s not just about Epstein

Republicans grow uneasy over the affects of US president’s trade policy on Americans