Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter hart's avatar
Peter hart
2m

I think NyatWho owns Trumpf. He has bragged about it. Hey Google Hamptons meeting with Charlie Kirk and the billionaires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture