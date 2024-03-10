If not Trump, then who? You bitching, I get it, you have questions why he still praising the deadly lockdowns and deadly Malone Bancel mRNA technology gene vaccine, I know, I am outraged too! But if
not Trump (45), who else? Which of the idiots, the morons, the nutcases on tap now you would chose? IMO Kennedy is the only person yet I will never vote for a liberal, at least not his positions but
he is a good man…I think has tremendous gifts for America and must hold high office just not POTUS…if 45 was not running, I would consider him. But come on, stop bitching, tell me, who do you have in mind? Not good enough to wrench and twist and vomit here, tell us! Put a name on the table. Of those on tap at present. No doubt I dream someone massive could come along and check all boxes Trump checks plus one, some good…yet my prayers go unanswered.
I do believe in goodness and I do have hope in tomorrow. I do believe there are good people left. In our young people too! Diamonds. But who at this time?
Abolish the government altogether and give the people the right of free speech and freedom, Trump is an example of the power that illusion holds. He has been an eager participant in mass murder and has been used in the political chess tournament to win the war against humanity and create the Cyborg future. As a consequence if he returns to power we can expect him to end the Republic once and for all. The only road out is abolishment of the Federal Tyranny and restoring States rights. We are almost back to Henry Clay.
Dr. Alexander: I follow carefully all that you have to say on the vaxx and am 100% in your camp. Having said that, the only thing that I can suggest in response to your question is that you double down and do everything humanly possible to get Trump to listen to you. Whether that means reaching out to Lara (since she is the RNC co-leader), to Don Jr., to Eric, to Trump himself, or to all of the above, I don't know. But what I do know is that you, having been in the Trump Administration's inner circle on Covid response (along with the good Dr. Atlas), have a unique opportunity to get him to see the light.