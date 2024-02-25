killed so many Americans and changed our lives forever (expansion of never ending wars, demolishment of our freedoms and liberties, power taken by our governments en mass, and the Patriot Act that still today cannot be defended constitutionally), then do you not think COVID was also a false flag? To bring a binary or tertiary bioweapon to kill us? Depopulate? Look at the players involved, look at all we know now. Do you for one moment think COVID pandemic was real? I don’t. I think 100% of it was a lie, it was a fake fraud PCR-manufactured false-positive non-pandemic undergirded by the lie of asymptomatic transmission and the lie of equal risk of severe outcome (regardless of baseline risk or age) if exposed to COVID (or whatever the respiratory entity it was that was released or dispersed or set at multiple locations etc.). Like 9/11 that was unleashed on the American people to expand their never-ending wars, and, more importantly, to foist on America one of the most grossly unconstitutional “laws” in their “Patriot” Act power grab, so to I believe fully, COVID was done with evil dark intent on Americans and the world. Can those involved in the Freedom Movement, some, not all, be actually weakening you and misleading you? Can they be Tier Is? Can they be as evil as those who brought the fake pandemic and the deadly mRNA technology gene vaccine? I think so and say yes!

I function as an investigative reporter.

Can Robert Malone be a Manchurian, a Trojan Horse, Delilah among us, a Medusa, conspiring against you? I say yes. I have seen Manchurians and his actions indicates this. Can he be working against the American people as it relates to the COVID mRNA technology vaccines? Yes. IMO. People like him and lets use him as an example. Was he sent to do a job, to damage the movement? Yes, IMO. Can he be (was he) sent out to confuse you and chill your questions, the debate, and befriend you, so that you do not ask him questions. To disarm you. Was he sent out? I say yes. He sure chilled the debate and all was shut down, no one asked anything, after he went on a suing threatening campaign, suing the Breggins, Jane Ruby and others. Threats. Then the Freedom Movement got quiet. Scientists and doctors say they were scarred to ask him serious questions.

He bought the Freedom Fighter media. Financially. They sold out. 2 $ money whores. No integrity.

And I ask you one question: can you name one way, one thing he has said, or done, and people like him, for there are others, you know who they are, since he/they ‘appeared’ as part of the Freedom Movement, that has benefitted you? To help COVID? You cannot, but he could, he sure benefitted. But the maker of the mRNA technology that is in the very mRNA vaccine you argue against and which has harmed and killed you, gets to tell you ‘others’ are working on your mind…not he…others. For you wanted to believe so badly and you hoped he would help for it is his work killing you. I understand. Yet he has shown the capacity to effectively manipulate and monopolize the truth on mRNA and his link to it and death (and others linked to it) and in my opinion, Malone purchased, bought, the media. He did. He has manipulated the truth in society. He did not even need pay them and in the beginning, I mean the ‘sorry’ Freedom Fighter media…no…they were money whores and he saw it so knew how to have them baited running behind him, hoping for a shout out or interview and in agreement that they never ever ask him the right questions on his role in the deadly mRNA technology. The Freedom Fighter media have all been bribed by Malone…and have engaged in a mass casualty event that mirrors some of the greatest disasters in history. The fake pandemic, the lockdowns, the mRNA technology vaccines are the 3 greatest public healh lies and disasters in history. They failed, and he bribed them, to give interviews and get clicks and ‘likes’ for ‘no’ questions, in exchange for no relevant questions, just silence on what he knew, when he knew it, what he did, how come he with Weissman et al. brought death. And have no shame about it. No care.

Just threaten and sue people like JJ Couey, Coulson, Breggin, Alexander, Ruby, McCullough, Kariko etc…the list is as long as here to the moon but he says he is the victim…we ‘hate’ him…not the people he tries to damage, not the lives he tries to ruin..thank God our judges have seen past this grifter con artist..thank God for the courts. And you damn right I have questions as an investigative reporter, for he knows he has killed people with his fraud and with people like Sahin, Bancel, Bourla, Weissman etc.

They the Freedom Fighter media are money whores and history will ask them to explain how come their work, or lack of it, as it relates to the makers of mRNA technology like Malone, is not akin to bribes. I say its bribes…they are bribing each other and the public has lost…

That what Malone represents and says flies in the face of reality yet they go along with the farce and the lies for money. For relevance. They promote Malone’s lies and con of a false narrative for ‘clicks’ and ‘likes’ and money knowing that it flies in the face of reality.

So if the Operation Northwoods was a planned program to kill Americans by our own government, if 9/11 appears now to be an inside job, if Gulf of Tonkin was a lie that saw near 60,000 solider dying needlessly, if the invasion of Iraq we all know was not needed and was a lie by Bush, and so much blood and treasure was lost, in Afghanistan, if all of it was not true…or major parts of it, then COVID can be and likely is the same. Orchestrated by government and other players that we will one day find out. Question is, how far will we go to get accountability and punish them for people died, innocent people. Will the courts help us? Ballot box? We have to turn there. And similarly, I believe Malone is 100% a fraud, con artist, and a MANCHURIAN candidate and he has caused harm with his mRNA technology as well as Weissman, Bourla, Bancel…the whole group of them…and he has gotten away with it because you let him. Malone’s task was to shut down the Freedom Movement and chill debate and damage key players. He did. He bought out the media and they did not even need pay him. He bribed them and they bribed him. But much more was exchanged by Malone and the fake Freedom media, the blood of Americans was exchanged in their unholy alliance…for both of them to benefit.

A birdy even told me he paid Bannon to get onto his show…lets see now if that story changes…a birdy with good intel.

Bannon, I grew to respect and is a friend. Whether you approve of his approach, he loves his nation and flag and is a good man. I know him personally. Malone soiled even him, like how Malone damaged Kennedy Jr. Bobby Jr. who did not realize the day he got close, his pedigree and gravitas and credibility on vaccine took a major hit. He would have even been more of a threat as a candidate if he did not link with Malone in some manner.

The public is not stupid Bobby Jr. It made no sense.

Dr. Malone’s Naughty List

Dr. Malone’s limited tolerance for criticism, along with his emphatic responses, has led to an increasing number of individuals and organizations subjected to his public denunciation.

The list below, derived from Dr. Malone’s past X and Substack posts, details these entities:

• Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin

• Dr. Mike Yeadon

• Sasha Latypova

• Karen Kingston

• Matthew Crawford

• Dr. Ben Marble

• Dr. Judy Mikovitz

• George Webb

• Sage Hana on Substack

• America Out Loud

• Dr. Jane Ruby

• Red Voice Media

• Stew Peters

• Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report)

• J. J. Couey

• Mary Holland (President of Children’s Health Defense)

• The Wellness Company and its founder Foster Coulson

• Dr. Paul Alexander

• The Washington Post

• Alex Berenson

• Dr. Katalin Karikó

• Dr. Peter McCullough

• And more. “The list goes on and on,” Dr. Malone has stated.