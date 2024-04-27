hhhmmm, oh what could a hidden flight log, what could it reveal and what is in that damn black book cough cough Ghislaine Maxwell cough cough, what?? who??

shit, next you gonna tell me Malone really did not take any vaccine, he was at that time shilling mRNA vaccine to make money…shit…that would surprise me…I could take the Epstein misdirection but not the Malone…thats serious shit boy….next minute you will tell me Slick Willey Bill Clinton is really GAY and never liked women…that kind of head fake?

(100) Harvey Weinstein rape conviction overturned??? hhhmmm, seems silence and not breaking ranks can buy you a reduced sentence...hhhmm, Oprah must be happy, not only can she sell fake deadly OZEMPIC, that (substack.com)