Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
9m

I used to like your substack, but your hatred of Pete Hegseth is beyond the pale...not to mention your use of gutter language. You're an accomplished physician...foul language is beneath you. As for Sec War Hegseth, you have no idea how great he is. So many times we've needed to get information to him and we have been able to through Vietnam veterans who are his friends. Every time, and I do mean EVERY TIME, Pete has acted on what we found out and fixed it. And he is not a drunk, dry or otherwise. Every man in the military has had more drinks than they should and more than once, but you want to make Pete an example. Stop it, he's doing a good job...and he's a good guy. Every time we've told him something he needed to know and act on, he's written back, "ON IT." And he took care of everything we sent.

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
21m

Hegseth is best Cabinet Member Trump has. Reneldo had a Red Card for the First Game of the World Cup and FIFA lifted that Red Card.

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