I don’t want USA out, but I don’t want Balogun to play…

Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her...

ON THE RECORD ACCUSATIONS...

'Very drunk and wouldn't take no for an answer'...

Exclusive: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her

The Maine Democrat denied the allegations and said, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

All this as China tests long-range ballistic missile…a warning to USA…we must wake up…China is playing for keeps. No second place so wake up! Iran showed our deep military vulnerabilities. Showed wars can be won with NO nuclear weapons.

Exclusive: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her

The Maine Democrat denied the allegations and said, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”