If Platner goes, so must dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth! I DON'T agree with the reversal of the red card ban for USA player, citizen as I am, it was wrong, if other players abide by ban, so do we!
Trump was flat wrong to meddle here the games now tainted; USA TO BE THROWN OUT OF WORLD CUP? BELGIUM ESCALATES COMPLAINT FIFA FUROR THE DON THREATENS REF GAMES TURN POLITICAL;
I don’t want USA out, but I don’t want Balogun to play…
Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her...
ON THE RECORD ACCUSATIONS...
'Very drunk and wouldn't take no for an answer'...
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Exclusive: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her
The Maine Democrat denied the allegations and said, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”
All this as China tests long-range ballistic missile…a warning to USA…we must wake up…China is playing for keeps. No second place so wake up! Iran showed our deep military vulnerabilities. Showed wars can be won with NO nuclear weapons.
Exclusive: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her
The Maine Democrat denied the allegations and said, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I used to like your substack, but your hatred of Pete Hegseth is beyond the pale...not to mention your use of gutter language. You're an accomplished physician...foul language is beneath you. As for Sec War Hegseth, you have no idea how great he is. So many times we've needed to get information to him and we have been able to through Vietnam veterans who are his friends. Every time, and I do mean EVERY TIME, Pete has acted on what we found out and fixed it. And he is not a drunk, dry or otherwise. Every man in the military has had more drinks than they should and more than once, but you want to make Pete an example. Stop it, he's doing a good job...and he's a good guy. Every time we've told him something he needed to know and act on, he's written back, "ON IT." And he took care of everything we sent.
Hegseth is best Cabinet Member Trump has. Reneldo had a Red Card for the First Game of the World Cup and FIFA lifted that Red Card.