will spoon with Canada and does not want to bed down with Canada and is not the BFF anymore, then Canada has got to handle its own business by seeking other economic markets and by getting the right government in place and by fixing its own military to defend itself. Not so? I think you would think this is reasonable thinking. For Canada’s future. I am happy USA is standing up for USA, and now Canada must stand up for Canada.

In case of an Ivan the Terrible type to emerge in future Russia etc. I think Vlad is behaving himself and has no ill will.

But now is the time for nukes and heavy bombers and the like on Canadian soil. I would want Canada to always seek USA’s best interests and help protect USA from the North as it always did…if USA still wants Canada in NORAD, then stay in NORAD but maybe develop your own NORAD type defense too and if need be, share that intel with USA to help protect its airspace. Not because we do not spoon anymore or stroke each other, does not mean we do not seek each other’s best interest and help each other.

My thoughts…what are yours?

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)