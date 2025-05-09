Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
29m

Yes, I was feeling hopeful until I learned where he was from so no better than the last

And I grew up there so I can say what I want about Chicago lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
30m

Seems lilke all the Popes hide the crimes of the priests. The last few had a blemished record on that IIRC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture