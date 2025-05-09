the US’; as I have said prior, this sodomy and pedophilia involves priests and nuns and also across all faiths, religions, not just Catholics, Christians…it’s all over as the men in the cloth sodomize little boys…as they say, they are the real victims, are in a constant candy shop because you allow your little boys around them…

what is your view on this report if true? Will this Pope answer to this, explain, and also will this new Pope for the first time, take a stand and disband all pedophile priests and allow them to be subject to the laws of the locations they sodomized the little boys in? Will he allow priests to be jailed? The Vatican covers it up and hides the priests and says para ‘allow us to subject them to our laws’…no no no, the Vatican must allow priests to be held accountable in the location of their sodomy.

Your view?

‘Pope Leo XIV has been accused of mishandling allegations of child sex abuse.

The accusations refer to allegations before Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost’s election as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Prevost is said to have failed to properly investigate multiple claims made against Catholic priests in Peru and, according to reports in the US, gave refuge to an accused paedophile in a monastery without informing a nearby school in Chicago.’

As leader of Chicago’s Augustinian Province in 2000, he apparently allowed Father James Ray, an Augustinian priest whose ministry had been suspended nine years previously over allegations of child abuse, to stay at the St John Stone Friary in the city.

Cardinal Prevost did not tell the nearby Catholic school that Father Ray had been installed there, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Father Ray’s name was later added to a list of “abusive clerics and religious brothers” by the Illinois attorney general, which claimed he had at least 13 alleged victims between 1974 and 1991 at different locations in the state.

Elsewhere in Illinois, in nearby New Lenox, the Augustinians also ran the Providence Catholic High School, which was headed by Father Richard McGrath.

In the mid-1990s, Father McGrath allegedly raped a student called Robert Krankvich, with the Church paying a $2 million (£1.5 million) settlement to him in 2018 without admitting wrongdoing after he began legal proceedings against the Augustinians.’

‘No proper inquiry was opened’

Last year, three women claimed that Cardinal Prevost had covered up for priests who had sexually abused them as children during his time as Cardinal of Chiclayo, Peru, according to the National Catholic Reporter.’

When they made the claims to the Diocese of Chiclayo in 2022, no proper inquiry was opened, they said.

‘Ana María Quispe, one of the alleged victims, said that as a nine-year-old, a Catholic priest called Ricardo Yesquén sat her on his lap and started kissing her, and that a second, Eleuterio Vásquez González, forced her to share a bed with him after a mass.

“I froze. I pretended to be asleep, I didn’t sleep at all,” she said. “And then I woke up a few hours later. I got up to vomit.”’

Is there fire to this smoke?