These people hurt Trump badly with their fraud COVID and deadly OWS lockdown lunacy and mRNA vaccines and none of them must be allowed near him or his administration…none! They may talk today ‘oh I support Trump’ but they do not…this is only for money and grifting to become lobbyists and the like…all must fuck off! I know them all…for 4 years in Biden administration they detested him and worked against him.

breach Trump’s administration, then this entire COVID and mRNA scheme was indeed a scheme and we the people will know how compromised we are and what challenges lay ahead. Many snakes and evil people are groveling lining up, and we need to see.

I do not think it can happen. These types have devastated US for the next century and have caused massive harms and death and must be examined and held to account in proper judicial settings.

We call on POTUS Trump 47 to deal now with the fraud of COVID, the deadly lockdowns, admit them for what they were, honestly, and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. Admit what you know POTUS Trump, that it was deadly and never worked. Focus now on the victims of your OWS and deadly Malone Weissman et al. vaccine that Harris et al. mandated. You have to. You must never again say that OWS lockdowns or the deadly Malone Bancel et al. vaccines were safe and effective and worked. Never! That they saved lives for they never did!

You know this.

Let use sit back and watch Susie Wiles as the Chief of Staff. I wish her the best and do support her out of the gate. Support her success and want America to do well and succeed!