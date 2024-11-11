If Robert MALONE, Albert Bourla, Sahin, Drew Weissman, people like this, people who harmed our societies & enriched themselves with COVID & deadly mRNA vaccine get any job in the Trump
administration, then know it is a game, & we are being played and people like Wiles are compromised...let us see for what I just said cannot happen I am told, but let us see; if these types
These people hurt Trump badly with their fraud COVID and deadly OWS lockdown lunacy and mRNA vaccines and none of them must be allowed near him or his administration…none! They may talk today ‘oh I support Trump’ but they do not…this is only for money and grifting to become lobbyists and the like…all must fuck off! I know them all…for 4 years in Biden administration they detested him and worked against him.
breach Trump’s administration, then this entire COVID and mRNA scheme was indeed a scheme and we the people will know how compromised we are and what challenges lay ahead. Many snakes and evil people are groveling lining up, and we need to see.
I do not think it can happen. These types have devastated US for the next century and have caused massive harms and death and must be examined and held to account in proper judicial settings.
We call on POTUS Trump 47 to deal now with the fraud of COVID, the deadly lockdowns, admit them for what they were, honestly, and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. Admit what you know POTUS Trump, that it was deadly and never worked. Focus now on the victims of your OWS and deadly Malone Weissman et al. vaccine that Harris et al. mandated. You have to. You must never again say that OWS lockdowns or the deadly Malone Bancel et al. vaccines were safe and effective and worked. Never! That they saved lives for they never did!
You know this.
Let use sit back and watch Susie Wiles as the Chief of Staff. I wish her the best and do support her out of the gate. Support her success and want America to do well and succeed!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m believing none of the will be in play for any position and actually I pray they are behind bars.
We need to stay on top of this in prayer and watch God work.
Please vote on this for me https:// forum.policiesforpeople.com/
Under the Health Category
Title
Deadly Hospital Protocols
Trump/Kennedy Policies for the people
When I see a poisonous snake on my property, I always cut off it's head with a shovel. I don't want it to have babies and endanger my family...
We'll be watching closely.