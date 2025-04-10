If Speaker Mike Johnson divorced FOX news & is now looking at DRUDGE for his news, I decided to look at DRUDGE & give you an update of DRUDGE's headlines: TRUMP BLINKS FIRST SOME TARIFFS PAUSED
STOCKS SO MANIC DOW +2962 ONE BIG PUMP AND DUMP? CALLS FOR INSIDER TRADING PROBE; Adam Schiff Calls For Insider Trading Investigation into Trump Over Tariff Pause
Most important thing though in all this uncertainty, is that Daddy T has them batshit crazy, the left, RINOs, even Republicans, certainly democrats, and media do not know which way is up…I love it, you go Daddy T…:-)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
See Drudge’s other top news links:
STOCKS SO MANIC
DOW +2962
ONE BIG PUMP AND DUMP?
CALLS FOR INSIDER TRADING PROBE
TRUMP APPROVAL 41%...
ERRATIC NEW GAMBLE...
President Cave Was Forced by Bond Selloff?
White House blames 'media' after stunning U-turn...
Conservatives Exhale, Then Fume: 'This Is All So Stupid'...
China calls on world to unite against 'Trump tyranny'...
Beijing Arsenal Takes Direct Aim at US Companies...
Dalio Sees Once-a-Lifetime Collapse in Economic, Political Order...
Dimon says recession likely...
Uncertainty persists...
Dot-com bust, 1987 crash had massive relief rallies similar to today's pop...
Drudge report was compromised years ago, it has been a propaganda mouthpiece of the RINOs and UniParty Republicans since then. No one should give them the time of day or take them seriously. Same with Fox News, only a few good people left at Fox, like Jesse Watters.
And if Schiff is worried about insider trading, it is because DOGE has the goods on HIM and other Congressmen who do just that. Schiff is shitting in his briefs.
Noooo..it’s called a head fake to China. Now China is standing there with their d**ks in their hands and all of the other countries are siding with the US. WHO gives a crap about Schiff..he’s a moron