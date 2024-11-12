If survival rate after 5 years with MYOCARDITIS is 50% & thus we mean any form of induced MYOCARDITIS? I am focusing on damage to heart muscle due to the Malone Bancel Boural Pfizer et al. mRNA gene
vaccine & since we KNOW that Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine causes MYOCARDITIS, can we agree with Cleveland Clinic that soon there would be massive deaths due to MYOCARDITIS? LIONESS of Jud
That is, mRNA vaccine induced myocarditis? That is, damage to the heart’s myocardium, heart muscle? Destabilizing and interruption of the electrical conduction around the heart across scarred muscle tissue?
On face value this is very alarming! Thank you LIONESS!
Are we saying that ~50% with myocarditis mRNA vaccine induced, and alive today, will be dead in 3 years? 50%? Half? If so, myocarditis is SILENT and thus many around us may succumb and be very sick yet do not know it? Is this what Cleveland is saying? Yes and let us be cautious in interpretation too.
I am a purist scientist, and I like data and accuracy and so I will lean to Cleveland yet tamp it down a bit while still agreeing with the jist and the story in that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine causes silent myocarditis that with surge of catecholamines (adrenaline, nor-adrenaline, dopamine etc.) can flood a scarred myocardium and cause atrial fibrillations and sudden cardiac arrest and death. Yet I will caution too that we actually do not know completely YET as to sequelae of vaccine induced myocarditis, yet as we know it is happening, and it (mRNA shots) is causing death. So, I ask some tempering in interpretation. Myocarditis is following the COVID mRNA gene injection. For sure. It is happening in young people. For sure. Males about 16 to 25…even girls are seeing myocardial lesions e.g. Mueller et al. Basel…It has to be studied fully yet given the link to the mRNA shot, we call on youth, teens to take no mRNA vaccine. We call on parents to ensure their teens, young persons, any person who took the mRNA shots to get chest contrast MRIs, chest EKGs, high-sensitivity troponin tests etc. to rule out silent myocarditis and before you engage in exertional activities, sports etc.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do you now understand why we must:
1)Hold POTUS Trump’s feet to the fire and demand that he stands up and admits the failure and harms of the Malone Kariko Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine and not praise it as a success as he also does for operation warp speed OWS and stop calling it his ‘beautiful’ vaccines, and that he puts a hard stop, no moratorium, no interim stop, but complete, removal, STOP…I recently saw my tremendous colleagues McCullough and Thorp calling for moratoriums due to the devastating CVT (cerebral venous thrombosis due to the Malone mRNA shot) and I applaud these 2 experts, yet I say no moratorium, we must have complete stop. I know they seek complete too and maybe we always must be very clear for some regard moratorium as STOP some as ‘interim’ and investigated. There is no interim, all we need to know we already know that this is a NO GO.
2)demand that RFK Jr. who was silenced and has gone silent on OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine stand up now, and speak up as he did prior to joining the Trump campaign…we need his clarion voice!
3)ensure that all connected to the fraud fake PCR (lie of asymptomatic spread) induced non-COVID pandemic (like the coming fake avian bird flu also PCR created) be investigated and if shown to have costed lives wrongfully, then imprisoned or hung, and the same for the Malone et al. mRNA gene injection, all who did wrong from the mRNA technology to the vaccine be imprisoned or hung, as per courts, judges, juries.
Do you now understand why people like me and 2nd Smartest and Yeadon and Couey and Wolf et al. and Thorp and Rich et al. and McCullough wage this battle and welcomed RFK Jr. to the battlefield table when he was a prominent soldier? We are calling him to arms again!
Excellent key scholarship stack by LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY (Exposing the darkness), please subscribe, support!
Cleveland Clinic Issues a Chilling Warning: Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’
The prestigious Cleveland Clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website.
According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle or myocardium.
This inflammation weakens your heart muscle, making it harder for your heart to pump….
As cases of myocarditis have surged since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out in early 2021, Cleveland Clinic has now updated its website with alarming new information on the disorder.
According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.”
“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If one takes a look at the Cleveland Clinic webpage linked in your post
( https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21214-coronavirus-covid-19 ),
we see listed under - WHAT CAUSES MYOCARDITIS? - several factors including
this, listed as:
SARS-CoV-2 virus(Covid-19).
They do not "go out on a limb", here - instead sticking to the "narrative" :
"In rare cases, myocarditis has happened in young people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech® or Moderna® vaccines for COVID-19. Symptoms can start during the first week after receiving the vaccine. Most people who have this reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine recover quickly after treatment and can get back to their regular activities when they feel better. However, if you’ve had myocarditis, you should check with a cardiologist before exercising again.
The CDC considers COVID-19 a greater risk than the risk of rare side effects of the vaccine. They recommend the vaccines for young people."
WE STILL HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO.
Covid-19 mRNA injectable induced myocarditis may well be different from classic myocarditis, which i assume typically results from a single discrete and heart damaging assault.
The spike protein damage from these bioweapons represents an ongoing damage as the spike protein generation continues in injected persons. Thus, I would suspect (and I dearly hope that I am wrong) that this type of myocarditis may be worse (and have worse outcomes) than conventional / traditional myocarditis.
Only time will tell. We are in the 4th year post injection for early partakers already. My newsfeed is full of celebrities sick and dying, what more the regular folks?