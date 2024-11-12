That is, mRNA vaccine induced myocarditis? That is, damage to the heart’s myocardium, heart muscle? Destabilizing and interruption of the electrical conduction around the heart across scarred muscle tissue?

On face value this is very alarming! Thank you LIONESS!

Are we saying that ~50% with myocarditis mRNA vaccine induced, and alive today, will be dead in 3 years? 50%? Half? If so, myocarditis is SILENT and thus many around us may succumb and be very sick yet do not know it? Is this what Cleveland is saying? Yes and let us be cautious in interpretation too.

I am a purist scientist, and I like data and accuracy and so I will lean to Cleveland yet tamp it down a bit while still agreeing with the jist and the story in that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine causes silent myocarditis that with surge of catecholamines (adrenaline, nor-adrenaline, dopamine etc.) can flood a scarred myocardium and cause atrial fibrillations and sudden cardiac arrest and death. Yet I will caution too that we actually do not know completely YET as to sequelae of vaccine induced myocarditis, yet as we know it is happening, and it (mRNA shots) is causing death. So, I ask some tempering in interpretation. Myocarditis is following the COVID mRNA gene injection. For sure. It is happening in young people. For sure. Males about 16 to 25…even girls are seeing myocardial lesions e.g. Mueller et al. Basel…It has to be studied fully yet given the link to the mRNA shot, we call on youth, teens to take no mRNA vaccine. We call on parents to ensure their teens, young persons, any person who took the mRNA shots to get chest contrast MRIs, chest EKGs, high-sensitivity troponin tests etc. to rule out silent myocarditis and before you engage in exertional activities, sports etc.

Do you now understand why we must:

1)Hold POTUS Trump’s feet to the fire and demand that he stands up and admits the failure and harms of the Malone Kariko Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine and not praise it as a success as he also does for operation warp speed OWS and stop calling it his ‘beautiful’ vaccines, and that he puts a hard stop, no moratorium, no interim stop, but complete, removal, STOP…I recently saw my tremendous colleagues McCullough and Thorp calling for moratoriums due to the devastating CVT (cerebral venous thrombosis due to the Malone mRNA shot) and I applaud these 2 experts, yet I say no moratorium, we must have complete stop. I know they seek complete too and maybe we always must be very clear for some regard moratorium as STOP some as ‘interim’ and investigated. There is no interim, all we need to know we already know that this is a NO GO.

2)demand that RFK Jr. who was silenced and has gone silent on OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine stand up now, and speak up as he did prior to joining the Trump campaign…we need his clarion voice!

3)ensure that all connected to the fraud fake PCR (lie of asymptomatic spread) induced non-COVID pandemic (like the coming fake avian bird flu also PCR created) be investigated and if shown to have costed lives wrongfully, then imprisoned or hung, and the same for the Malone et al. mRNA gene injection, all who did wrong from the mRNA technology to the vaccine be imprisoned or hung, as per courts, judges, juries.

Do you now understand why people like me and 2nd Smartest and Yeadon and Couey and Wolf et al. and Thorp and Rich et al. and McCullough wage this battle and welcomed RFK Jr. to the battlefield table when he was a prominent soldier? We are calling him to arms again!

Excellent key scholarship stack by LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY (Exposing the darkness), please subscribe, support!

Cleveland Clinic Issues a Chilling Warning: Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’

The prestigious Cleveland Clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website. According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle or myocardium. This inflammation weakens your heart muscle, making it harder for your heart to pump…. As cases of myocarditis have surged since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out in early 2021, Cleveland Clinic has now updated its website with alarming new information on the disorder. According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.” “For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.

