dry-drunk functional drunk predator Hegseth must also resign and his cases must be heard in the open and Ernst must apologize for voting for that predator!

If they going after Swalwell, they must go after Clinton, pawn or bishop for king, yes, even if POTUSs and ex-POTUSs fall, they must be held accountable too…we need to go after the fat rats, the high-society, the rich among us…who have raped and sodomized young people, children, for many decades…sordid sick filthy animals…

high level people in Washington DC when I worked for Trump term on, while a black SUV was driving me and two other people to the White House for a meeting during COVID, maybe July 2020, I could hear them joking about 2 intern females they were as they said ‘fucking’ and moving them around other congressmen in DC…it is then I grew to understand the filth of DC…the manner they spoke of these staffers was revolting…I did not need deal with them after that but this is where Congress must be opened up and investigated for the place is full of degenerates, rapists, drunks, just thieves, high-crime bandits. sucking off the teats of the tax-payer and enriching. most of them! US congress house and Senate. It must be cleaned out! I thank Mace and Luna for their hammering to get some accountability.

Same with the Epstein file…AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi did horrible to cover up the Epstein pedophiles for that was her job and she did it well…in her world.

‘Two US congressmen to resign over sex scandals

Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzalez will step down after allegations of misconduct involving staffers’

Eric Swalwell and Three Others Could Be Expelled from Congress in Plan Reportedly Being Considered By Both Sides: ‘Get the Garbage Out of Here’