Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
just now

That might be the best way to clean out the rot, assuming you include same sex sexual harassment and rape. If you also included criminal activity in general between Congress and the Senate you might be left with 20 people out of 535.

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WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
5m

Every wants the Epstein files released and no mention of the, I call it “congressional slush funds files” that was used to pay off victims of congressional sexual abuse. Eric should spill the beans on his way out!

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