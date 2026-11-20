JD Vance’s political career is done! Over. Give back the drapes…word to Vance household! Musk, you cannot run from MAGA, you are MAGA and you fucked up the nation with your DOGE madness and Americans told you and Trump orbit this with the 56 senate seats and 260 house seats. Flipped you the bird!

Sad to say but its factual. JD Vance is done! Even without being VP and Jimmy Carter would be more popular and be elected before Vance…Vance and sorry POTUS Trump who you know my position, I support for I think he is not a bad man, just clearly misguided and infatuated with money and ego and names on buildings and getting you to ‘like’ him and NOT interested in the day to day struggles of normal non-Palm Beach Americans, at least today but I did think was Rushmore material in January 2020, I do and did think Trump was destined for greatness…I still support but never ever want a government with one party holding all 3 levels of government except one more time…but it MUST be divided government and Trump showed why it is dangerous, I am sorry. The American people said so emphatically too couple weeks ago.

Vance and POTUS Trump were bullies on Senator Abdul El-Sayed Habibi and were wrong to call him a terrorist as had no evidence. If he ever was one and did bad against US homeland and people of course he will be accountable but you both savaged a man’s name and now you must go cap in hand.

Great Vance you want to see him and talk. Praises. Ballsey move. Good move Vance, praises. But your career is over! You are as important to US and our future as a third male tit.

But do what is best for USA. always first, find a way to work together.

Long live POTUS Trump and I want the Lord to grant him favor and mercy and keep him safe and well and help his mind be clear to make the best decisions for USA next 2 years for US. I think he must be careful, Brutus is around you, many, Vance can work to get him impeached, its only way Vance will ever see oval office.