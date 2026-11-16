First, you people like Lutnick benefitted and we need to know how he benefitted from Nvidia….did Lutnick release sensitive chips et al. to China? who had sex with the honeytrap? just Huang? Do not forget Lutnick needs to answer about his close relationship with the pedophile Epstein as Epstein was fucking little girls.

Back to the airline outage:

You people like Sean Duffy (should be fired as you remain a FOX news idiot moron) and folk in Trump administration, were not concerned with it, plane air traffic safety etc. never was and this is why the nation voted you all out in mid-terms. this is your baby Duffy, Trump administration problem, the crash in DC, the several deaths and you did nothing…you sat there silent. you preferred to focus on DC arches and ballrooms and I know that in any appropriated monies like 50 billion $$$, many insiders will get contracts. many ‘FRIENDS’…this is how it is. not only Democrats take advantage of a crisis. Republicans are as good at it, grift and graft! and abusive power grab and installation.