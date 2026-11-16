Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

why did we prioritize ballrooms and arches and reflecting pools and grift and graft self-enrichment? when there is so much wrong in the society? you mean cannot make as much money from ATF and FAA Projects?

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Jeck
33m

how much is grift and graft? 100%

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