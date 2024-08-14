Trump’s reelection to agree to the June debate…it gave democrats and Kamala a win, NOT Trump! It allowed her to be slotted in and gave them TIME they needed…to ‘rebrand her’….had the first (if it was the ONLY debate) was in September against Biden, then he would have been asked to step aside (as would even be in worse shape) but there would not have been enough time to sell Kamala and she would have lost. The gains for Kamla now are due to taking the early June debate; someone damaged Trump….his woes now are due to that ‘win’ as they struggle to wrap their hands around Kamala…it was a pyrrhic victory (won battle but lost the war)….yes, Trump wiped Biden’s ass on the stage but really lost the debate…he gave the prize of TIME that democrats conned them into giving…

ugh!

MAGA!

Trump must fire them all or most in his re-election campaign!

Again, if Vance is to be swapped out, it must be done August 22nd after 10 minutes into Harris’s speech…will be the greatest coup and 100 million eyes on the new VP pick…if JD is being swapped out…’if’…

Just my view. I may be wrong.