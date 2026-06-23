Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Never Bend The Knee's avatar
Never Bend The Knee
3h

But then how could the bribes, payoffs and graft continue if we had a military that spent money effectively.

I was pissed off when I read how the US military budget is more than the next 8 countries COMBINED and that was before request that it be DOUBLED !!!

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

Iran is buying drones from Russia.

Russia has some battlefield experience with drones.

Therefore it should not be surprising that Iran's drone capabilities are formidable.

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https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/russia-iran-caspian-sea-trade-210854180.html

Russia and Iran use Caspian Sea trade route to aid Tehran’s drone program

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This is also why our blockade of the Strait hasn't lead to the predicted oil well shut-in, Iran is simply sailing the oil across the Caspian Sea directly to Russia.

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