Tell them Dr. Alexander said to tell you fuck to hell off!! Leave you alone. And this time, be prepared by the millions, to take to the street peacefully, civilly, calmly and march…march to your capitals…and sit…but by the millions…shut the shit all down…not a truck, a car, nothing moves…we do it Gandhi way…peaceful…we will drive them into the ground this time. No violence, no thought of that…just calm…your rights. shut it all down!

I would argue, as would Yeadon et al. that pandemics are NOT real! I say not real…this is a made-up construct. We have had no pandemic in last 100 years and you cannot, I say CANNOT have a pandemic, rapid spread with one pathogen like COVID, no RNA stranded virus can PANDEMIC, just cannot. the genetic copying mechanism will NOT let it happen. CANNOT. Spanish Flu, most died from bacterial pneumonia and not any virus from no pandemic, and had we had antibiotics then, they would have lived…most died too due to deadly use of aspirin that had just been discovered and people were over-dosed…this is my reading as I understand more on aspirin and how it was devastatingly used in Spanish Flu…

there is no H5N1 coming pandemic, no disease X coming pandemic, nothing, this is a scam, like COVID…a pure scam. the COVID vaccine was a fraud scam and it turned out kills people. money making yes for many, but it killed many and yes, we will shut it all down…nothing will move for weeks, months if we have to…to get all the demons out of the places of power…but in all this, we must get accountability…in proper legal forums and ballot box.

be prepared…for they are coming for you, us, again…with a new fake contagion…they know you scared of that. and when Malone talks, spit on the laptop screen or tv screen, I told you before, trust Malone like you would have trusted Ted Bundy one steamy Florida night, to take your teen sister out for dinner. That trust.

the OPERATION is still alive, started even before the OPERATION NORTHWOODS…

Nothing about COVID was real, it was all fake, 100%…all they said about any ‘virus’, lockdowns, vaccine, all of it…it was pure made up…to kill you! to topple Trump etc…many reasons we realize now, they used fake contagion and fear of it…we know 2 things for certain,

i)on 911, 3000 people died exiting those towers they bought down and thousands of our soldiers died for nothing and Bush Jr. killed millions of innocent men, women, children for a lie of WMD that he and they knew was a lie

ii)95% of those who died in this fake COVID, died not from any virus, but from medical management with neglect, isolation in the hospitals (yes, it is time we understood murder in the first can happen in a hospital as it can happen outside the subway), dehydration of granny, powerful respiratory suppressing drugs on granny, fear, death spiral, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, morphine, fentanyl…Remdesivir that destroyed her kidneys and liver, and the deadly ventilator…DNR orders on her and denial of antibiotics that was needed most certainly for bacterial pneumonia secondary to any ILI, viral respiratory infection.

there was never a pandemic, never, and excess deaths happened ONLY after mRNA vaccine was rolled out post Jan 2021.