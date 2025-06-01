Is that woman above being beaten savagely by islamic males in QATAR? Or Saudi Arabia? Or Yemen? Or Doha? Or Abu Dhabi? etc. Does it really matter? But this is the life of women today. Did our great POTUS Trump get his plane from these men?

As to the plane, the free one, the question always for any action is: what is the value added? That is the key, what is this for? Cui bono? For what? If it is for one person’s benefit and not society, then I am not in support.

In this, there is none to the taxpayer, save giving POTUS Trump and his orbit a near gold plane to travel around in…in and after his Presidency. I think it is wrong, very wrong. Very very wrong, obscene even.

I love me my POTUS Trump and think this is not the best use of tax pater money. Too many issues and 2 billion can build many homes and supply many thousands of jobs etc.

Renovating Qatar Force One will cost at least $2 BILLION!

so use the existing AIR FORCE ONE plane until we get the proper ones (2) completed that are nearing completion…this is excess lavish to me, and I am sorry, I speak my mind, this is near abuse of taxpayer, apart from the security issues, it smacks of pay for play quid pro quo kickback scheme, and a bribe by QATAR and I know POTUS Trump is not into bribes etc. I know POTUS Trump is fully above board. but they are not straight-line collaborators, cannot trust, cannot even trust Americans or anyone. even own family at times. If this is about bling, wait please POTUS Trump or spend your money or ask Witkoff or Lutnick to pay for it or ask Jared, do not use the taxpayer Pentagon or our tax money for this…I am sorry, it is my view.

Our existing plane: