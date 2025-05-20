If this reporting is true & I cannot think it is, Trump would make a big mistake pardoning P Diddy; why? what insanity would that be? I do not care if paths crossed prior, this is like Andrew Tate,
wrong association POTUS Trump & if any people around you like Diddy Sean Combs, let them go live with him in a cell, but you do not touch this, no part of it! The public after seeing him kick the lady
in the head when she was already knocked out by him in the hotel lobby cannot be explained. It’s over for him. Word is Diddy even detests you so do not touch this, the nation does not benefit from this. As crazy as this media report is, there may be fire to this smoke, so I wanted to comment. In case any aspect is true. It would be literally insane.
Sean Combs Allies Are Actively Working for a Trump Pardon
Longtime Combs associates have spent months cozying up to Trump officials to lay groundwork for clemency pleas
‘Earlier this week, The Onion ran a piece headlined “Sean Combs Asks for Quick Trial So He Can Get to Part Where Trump Pardons Him.”
It may be on to something.
Combs, who was charged last September, is currently on trial in the Southern District of New York on sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. But starting after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, close associates of the mogul got to work on cozying up to Trumpland.
During the presidential transition and in the opening months of Trump’s second administration, several longtime friends and allies of Combs, who’ve known the rapper for many years, began reaching out to some Trump transition and administration officials, as well as to others close to the president, two sources familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it tell Rolling Stone. (The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation and on the condition that Rolling Stone not name certain individuals involved with these secret talks.)
“He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail,” a source who has known Combs for a decade tells Rolling Stone. “He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation.”’
“He doesn’t even like Donald Trump,” they add.
The sources describe the conversations as ongoing and preliminary, with one of the people familiar with the matter characterizing it as Diddy World “making connections with the Trump team.” (A spokesperson for Combs did not return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, nor did the White House.)
To those on both sides of these conversations, the point is obvious: People who’ve known the rapper-producer for years are ingratiating themselves to individuals who have the president’s ear — in the hopes that this lays the groundwork and sets up senior-level lines of communication if Team Combs needs to plead for a pardon or commutation. There’s no evidence that Trump is personally aware of any of these conversations, and the president has not publicly weighed in on Combs’ criminal charges or prosecution. But the small number of senior Trump officials who are aware of it have expressed deep reservations about commuting a possible Combs sentence, given the severity of the charges.
One of Combs’ close associates has some experience with presidential pardons and commutations. Corey Jacobs, a senior adviser to Combs and a trusted friend from his teenage years, walked free from prison when then-President Barack Obama granted him clemency in December 2016. He had been serving a life sentence for drug charges.’
how is andrew tate running around in the USA how much blackmail dirt he has for him to walk freely in the USA? cause Ron Desantis was gonna go after him when he was in Florida and where does he run to Las Vegas UFC and how runs UFC Ari Emanuel that runs Trump , Joe Rogan, Kanye West, and all these other grifters online, Etc
I read about the P Diddy pardon on my phone from drudgereport today and where some other crazy news stories today and it looks like a Tragic Dark Sick N Twisted Comedy, and for Diddy for doing this for so long what 20 years am like he must be some kind of FBI Informant that got burned, but I read Diddy pissed off the largest liquor disturbors in the world and this is why am here leaving a comment, he screw over the wrong person in a different industry, just like the pardon of the guy from the silk road i heard the ceo of sun microsystems larry ellison was behind that along with Trump Meme Coins used to pay off are the roger stone type operatives and how people on twitter now X was defending ross ulbriht like crazy cause all crypto is drug and money laundering and i also here diddy planes was smuggling drugs and before diddy got caught up back in 2019 2020 when epstein got caught up and i think he's alive , there's photos of diddy hanging out with 13, 14 year old woman so I think Diddy is another Epstein but for the entertainment world so is it cointelpro version 2.0?