The guy in this photo is coming and I like it, I want Democrats and Republicans investigated if they did wrong to the USA. and punished! no matter who.
See we forget as Marley sang para ‘the rain don’t fall on one man’s house’…today for you, tomorrow for me.
Democrats their green jacket please, give Hakeem his green jacket, give them for they did stunning and clobbered Republicans…they put MAGA in the ground, it is dead, OVER…MAGA extremists are over, we do not want to hear from them…it is as made up as COVID was…
I want Trump to find a way to fix his legacy I still support him and want his success and the Lord to grant him favor and blessings, keep him healthy and safe, but his name, his legacy is naught at this time. His only power is wielding the power of the US military (catastrophically for we just lost to Iran) that he refused to serve in in Vietnam…it is fascinating.
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I stand by you Trump, take time, think clearly about next move and do not send that moron idiot Homeland guy on the Hill again, he is an asshole, empty suit, cowboy hat, all hat no cowboy…be careful the arrogance of your White House and Miller, you may hand Democrats 300 house seats and 65 Senate seats by 2028 and the White House.
Take your cap, put in your hand and sit and work with them. Both sides for USA.
MAGA is over! burn them red hats and shit. I garbaged mine. Sadly.
Long live POTUS Trump and I wish him success and peace and love and mercy and favor as I wish the Democrats success and peace to do good by USA, for ALL Americans, not no MAGA shit. Not no Palm Beach shit, not no protection of Epstein pedophile buddies shit.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
sorry the Chinese trip is bullshit...deflection to bullshit the nation...the POTUS should be talking about ending the war in Iran that we lost and ignoring the sex scandal with NVIDIA Huang et al...needed to discuss the war with Ukraine and Russia...I am sorry POTUS Trump appears weak...I dont care about washing each others balls there Trump washing Xi or Putins balls lathering each other...nothing now, zero this administrations says is true, all is bullshit now. sorry, I want Trump to succeed and win but this is all theatre, bullshit and he seems to not grasp we flipped Republicans and him the bird...the American people flipped him the bird 56 seats to Democrats and if there were more would have lost more...260 house seats, 75% of governorships...worst in 70 years...this is a loss of a life time...time POTUS Trump, stop washing stones of these geezers, get down to serious business. the world dont look at this threesome as good, POTUS Trump has a negative -53 points in net confidence world wide....Trump is least popular. Xi and Putin way more popular than he...the data is staggering...after 2 years of Trump foreign policy, he said he can fix the world, his approval is -37% for China and Russia, he was up on Harris and now devastating polls...if Trump was on ballot he would have lost the Presidency now...does he not get it? if we looked at foreign policy overall, 70% of Americans disapprove on Trump's foreign policy. Trump approval is worst than Bush Jr. post Iraq when the nation turned on Jr. I hope Trump instructs his cabinet, his family, all, to respond to the Democrats...I hope he understands that they will be subpoenaed. these Democrats not playing games. how could his family get billions richer when fly over and regular people get poorer and cannot survive? I want Trump to fix all of this, I support him, I want him to succeed.
Trump may move Vance and put Rubio as VP to ensure Repubs do not get fully wiped out in 2028