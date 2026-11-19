The guy in this photo is coming and I like it, I want Democrats and Republicans investigated if they did wrong to the USA. and punished! no matter who.

See we forget as Marley sang para ‘the rain don’t fall on one man’s house’…today for you, tomorrow for me.

Democrats their green jacket please, give Hakeem his green jacket, give them for they did stunning and clobbered Republicans…they put MAGA in the ground, it is dead, OVER…MAGA extremists are over, we do not want to hear from them…it is as made up as COVID was…

I want Trump to find a way to fix his legacy I still support him and want his success and the Lord to grant him favor and blessings, keep him healthy and safe, but his name, his legacy is naught at this time. His only power is wielding the power of the US military (catastrophically for we just lost to Iran) that he refused to serve in in Vietnam…it is fascinating.

I stand by you Trump, take time, think clearly about next move and do not send that moron idiot Homeland guy on the Hill again, he is an asshole, empty suit, cowboy hat, all hat no cowboy…be careful the arrogance of your White House and Miller, you may hand Democrats 300 house seats and 65 Senate seats by 2028 and the White House.

Take your cap, put in your hand and sit and work with them. Both sides for USA.

MAGA is over! burn them red hats and shit. I garbaged mine. Sadly.

Long live POTUS Trump and I wish him success and peace and love and mercy and favor as I wish the Democrats success and peace to do good by USA, for ALL Americans, not no MAGA shit. Not no Palm Beach shit, not no protection of Epstein pedophile buddies shit.