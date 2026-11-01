Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
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If a review of Trump's life with his mate Epstein is a political issue, then what should be taken into account is the factual part - it was posted by the Democrats and obviously it would never have been posted by a Republican Trump support base, also in question is Maria Farmer for some reason I am unaware of, however, if you dismiss both the Democrats and Maria Farmer from the overall post, then there are many other questions that Trump should be held accountable for, bearing in mind that he has already been convicted as a rapist and had to pay the fine imposed on him of was it 3 million Dollars? by the American Court, at that time - he escaped all other punishments when he became POTUS 47, which implies that the rest of that article is valid and it is a Judiciary report. It is in 2 parts, this is just the first part. I copy and paste, I don't usually do much else.

Part 1

Pedophile President Trump & Epstein Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old’s Virginity, New House Report States

A new Democrat-led House Committee on the Judiciary report released this week sheds more light on President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Document, entitled “‘We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey’: The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ’s Desperate Efforts to Cover it Up,” is based on the accounts of eleven women, five of whom alleged Trump raped or sexually assaulted them in the presence of the disgraced financier. Two of those women were 13-year-old children at the time of the alleged events.

The report portrays both Trump and former United States Special Representative for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli as being members of Epstein’s trafficking inner circle, and catalogs how Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) “actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators” and attempted to block the release of the Epstein Files in order to protect the president.

Even so, Trump’s name still appears roughly 38,000 times in the released Epstein Files, with Epstein himself claiming that he introduced Trump’s future wife Melania to him, and that the pair first had sex aboard his infamous “Lolita Express” jet. Melania was, at the time, a model working for Zampolli’s agency.

A Host of Women Come Forward

Beatrice Keul – In 1993, Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul was in New York City competing in Trump’s American Dream Pageant. It was there that she met both the future president and Jeffrey Epstein. Trump offered to secure her a place at New York University, and for Zampolli to arrange her visa. Epstein, she said, described himself as “Don’s best friend.”

Keul went to a suite in the Plaza Hotel for what she thought was a meeting about NYU. However, upon entering the suite, she said, Trump grabbed her from behind and “brutally” raped her, tearing her dress and caused bleeding and bruising across her body.

“Katie Johnson” – (a pseudonym) alleges in a lawsuit that Trump raped and sexually abused her on multiple occassions in 1994, when she was just 13-years-old. At an Epstein party in New York, she states that she was ordered to strip down to her underwear, massage Epstein, and touch Trump’s penis. Trump and Epstein argued over who would take her virginity, with Epstein getting angry and “violently raping her” when he found out Trump had already done so.

Johnson also alleges that Trump and Epstein threatened to kill her if she went to the authorities, stating “we will make you disappear like [name redacted].”

In a separate complaint, Johnson said that, on another occasion, she pleaded with Trump to wear a condom, to which he struck her in the face and screamed that he “would do whatever he wanted.” After he finished, Johnson claimed that Trump threw money at her and screamed “get a fucking abortion.”

Jane Doe 4 – Another 13-year-old allegedly assaulted by Trump was Jane Doe 4. She told the FBI that, in 1983, she bit Trump while performing oral sex on him, in response to which he hit her in the face. She said that Epstein flew her to New York City on multiple occasions, where she was offered up as “fresh meat” at “intimate gatherings with other, prominent, wealthy men,” where she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men.

Stacey Williams – Williams, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, dated Epstein in the 1990s. While at Trump’s Christmas party at the Plaza Hotel, she said that Trump groped her in front of Epstein. “His hands were all over me. They were on my breasts, they were on my butt, they were on, you know, my hips, up and down,” she said. Epstein berated her for letting Trump touch her.

Jill Harth – Harth alleges that in 1993, Trump bundled her into his daughter’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, kissed and groped her, and prevented her from leaving.

Jane Doe 1 – At just 14-years-old, Epstein brought her to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, telling him “this is a good one, huh?” to which Trump responded “Yes.” She described in detail the sexual abuse she received from Epstein and others, but did not name Trump as one of those individuals.

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
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Here is the overview of Trump at Daytona, I found it interesting that Trump appears to have forgotten the $5,000 he was going to pay everyone who voted for him and that Trump and the Elite are looking forward to the day that the Human Rubbish which we are, have been exterminated and are no longer an issue to be considered, as reflected at Daytona: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf TRUMP: Silent Seats in Daytona Watching the Campaign Stage Erase the Injured Firsthand

Standing inside a packed arena as an mRNA injury survivor reveals a brutal political truth: they want our votes on Tuesday, but they are running out the legal clock on our lives

Witnessing the political machinery firsthand from the stadium seats at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach changes everything. We watched the arena pack out to maximum capacity, completely filling the stadium right towards the end of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody's speech and during Representative Byron Donalds' remarks, leaving a packed house by the time Donald Trump took the stage.

We did not survive six long years of systemic abandonment to watch multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical expansions marketed as a simple economic "victory" to a full stadium, while the human beings damaged by Operation Warp Speed are completely ignored and belittled from the platform.

Little do these political campaigns know that sitting right there in those packed stadium seats were people actively suffering from vaccine injuries. They had citizens who showed up clutching onto the last remaining sliver of faith they have in their government, desperately looking for a sign of resources, acknowledgment, or hope. Instead, we were met with corporate boasting about factory deals, proving that behind the scenes, the establishment does not care if we live or die . They had no clue they had people grasping for hope in that full crowd—not just one, but many—trying to keep the faith. It does not settle well, and it will not be forgotten.

I went live on video at the very end of the rally to speak this truth into the public record. And while the campaign teams blasted the arena music as loud as possible to drown out the reality of the room, they cannot delete the raw data or the legal receipts.

The political calculus in Florida has turned into a coordinated shell game that spans multiple administrations.

The Fact-Free Pfizer Lawsuit Funnel

We are being told to celebrate current Attorney General James Uthmeier’s consumer protection lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla as a massive victory. They are running their mouths on social media suggesting that financial payouts could "possibly" filter down to the injured later. But when you put your glasses on and look closely at the fine print, the illusion falls apart.

This case is structured strictly around civil penalties for deceptive trade practices. Any financial damages seized do not go toward creating treatment funds, diagnostic testing infrastructure, or direct clinical relief for local vaccine-injured citizens. Instead, 100% of that capital is routed straight into the general state treasuries to pad administrative state budgets. It is an election-week publicity stunt that will take years to litigate—long after the current Attorney General leaves office—leaving the actual injured constituents stranded with zero compensation while their statutory clocks completely run out.

The Twenty-Second Grand Jury Containment

Watching local Florida politicians who are actively up for reelection walk proudly onto that stage reveals the absolute depth of this non-partisan erasure. These officials are fully aware of the documented injuries and the ongoing suffering inside their own districts. Yet, they consistently choose to turn their heads to protect political alignments rather than demanding immediate, localized health resources.

The structural betrayal was executed right here at home through local legal containment loops. The Twenty-Second Statewide Grand Jury of Florida (Case No. SC22-1710) was heavily marketed to the public as a historic weapon to hold manufacturers accountable. Instead, it functioned as an administrative time-sink. When its final report was quietly released, it delivered zero criminal indictments and zero medical funding pathways—allowing the strict federal 1-year CICP statutes of limitations to silently expire on the vaccine-injured while the state ran out the clock.

The Real Double Standard: Capital vs. Care

The crowd was told to applaud a massive financial partnership, including a $1 billion corporate manufacturing expansion right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The government possesses immense leverage over these corporate giants. They can force international pharmaceutical syndicates to deploy billions of dollars into localized industrial infrastructure. Yet, they deliberately choose to route 100% of that capital into commercial drug production, while refusing to allocate a single dime toward direct clinical research, diagnostic testing, or treatment protocols for persistent spike protein tissue damage.

They hold flashy, private ribbon-cuttings for empty NIH buildings to harvest genomic data, and they run their mouths on stages about manufacturing jobs, but they refuse to look at the certified biological evidence right in front of them.

We are not waiting for their campaign scripts or their permission. By forcing independent, certified laboratory data straight into the permanent state archives via the Florida Chapter 119 Sunshine Law, we have built an unerasable paper trail. Voting is actively underway across Florida right now. We see the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.

https://x.com/michell87463246/status/2116951303930740887?a=elxI5jQxn7M9RvaWiyM&s=46

Chellee 1.11.2026

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