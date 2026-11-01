Happy Birthday Mr. President!
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Over to Whiskey Pete the other drunkard…
It is like dry drunk Hegseth, he sexually assaults, rapes a woman, prevents her from leaving his attack, ejaculates all over her and tells her to clean it up…and all we hear of these sickos is law suits…these bitches raved that it was Democrats who I loathe as using lawfare…who the fuck uses more lawfare than those in Trump orbit? who?
It was all a scam…
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once again, the election was not stolen. Trump won in 2024, he lost in 2020…get over it! seems we have a new process where if you win, you silent and you deserve to win, if you lose they cheated? what about your cheating? Republicans cheat too….its all bullshit. I support Trump but come on, lets get real and do the nation’s business and take care of our peoples….first and stop the self enrichment in Palm Beach folk.
see my suggestions to end the Iran war…that I ran has won!
Kash Patel Keeps Suing the Press
The F.B.I. director, following a strategy from President Trump, has filed six defamation lawsuits against news media companies and commentators in nearly seven years.
‘And in April, Mr. Patel, now the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seethed over an article in The Atlantic that reported alarm among some colleagues over his “erratic” behavior and alleged heavy drinking. He soon sued the publication, demanding $250 million in damages.
Mr. Patel has yet to reach a settlement or a favorable jury verdict in the cases. Each of the news organizations he has sued has defended its journalism and said it was protected by the First Amendment.
But the strategy is a familiar one. Mr. Trump, the man who appointed Mr. Patel to lead the F.B.I., has long turned to the courts when faced with unfavorable press coverage. And perhaps no one in his two administrations has followed his lead as closely as Mr. Patel, who has filed at least six defamation lawsuits against news media companies and commentators in nearly seven years.’
My suggestions:
Long live POTUS Trump, praying for success for him. and please fire the dry-drunk Whiskey Pete.
Start my suggestions (and aided and supported by some others) here:
US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims
The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’
I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:
First, 4 urgent points (I have used from brilliant minds) worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:
‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.
Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.
Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’
In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.
I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. Based on all that was known, Iran did not pose the threat to warrant this. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…
I stand by Trump.
I stand by this great US nation.
I stand by my flag.
The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. I mean all three. In this debate. Yet I am an American (and Canadian and Trinidadian Tobagonian with Cuban and Middle East heritage) who loves USA. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.
My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as
1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…
2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…
3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…
4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and
5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…
My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):
1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war
Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:
2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was
3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran
4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military
5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.
6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.
7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other
8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased
9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)
10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…
11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever
12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone
13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.
14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.
15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.
16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.
These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?
Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…
Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):
“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns
Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”
The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.
“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns
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If a review of Trump's life with his mate Epstein is a political issue, then what should be taken into account is the factual part - it was posted by the Democrats and obviously it would never have been posted by a Republican Trump support base, also in question is Maria Farmer for some reason I am unaware of, however, if you dismiss both the Democrats and Maria Farmer from the overall post, then there are many other questions that Trump should be held accountable for, bearing in mind that he has already been convicted as a rapist and had to pay the fine imposed on him of was it 3 million Dollars? by the American Court, at that time - he escaped all other punishments when he became POTUS 47, which implies that the rest of that article is valid and it is a Judiciary report. It is in 2 parts, this is just the first part. I copy and paste, I don't usually do much else.
Part 1
Pedophile President Trump & Epstein Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old’s Virginity, New House Report States
A new Democrat-led House Committee on the Judiciary report released this week sheds more light on President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Document, entitled “‘We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey’: The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ’s Desperate Efforts to Cover it Up,” is based on the accounts of eleven women, five of whom alleged Trump raped or sexually assaulted them in the presence of the disgraced financier. Two of those women were 13-year-old children at the time of the alleged events.
The report portrays both Trump and former United States Special Representative for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli as being members of Epstein’s trafficking inner circle, and catalogs how Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) “actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators” and attempted to block the release of the Epstein Files in order to protect the president.
Even so, Trump’s name still appears roughly 38,000 times in the released Epstein Files, with Epstein himself claiming that he introduced Trump’s future wife Melania to him, and that the pair first had sex aboard his infamous “Lolita Express” jet. Melania was, at the time, a model working for Zampolli’s agency.
A Host of Women Come Forward
Beatrice Keul – In 1993, Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul was in New York City competing in Trump’s American Dream Pageant. It was there that she met both the future president and Jeffrey Epstein. Trump offered to secure her a place at New York University, and for Zampolli to arrange her visa. Epstein, she said, described himself as “Don’s best friend.”
Keul went to a suite in the Plaza Hotel for what she thought was a meeting about NYU. However, upon entering the suite, she said, Trump grabbed her from behind and “brutally” raped her, tearing her dress and caused bleeding and bruising across her body.
“Katie Johnson” – (a pseudonym) alleges in a lawsuit that Trump raped and sexually abused her on multiple occassions in 1994, when she was just 13-years-old. At an Epstein party in New York, she states that she was ordered to strip down to her underwear, massage Epstein, and touch Trump’s penis. Trump and Epstein argued over who would take her virginity, with Epstein getting angry and “violently raping her” when he found out Trump had already done so.
Johnson also alleges that Trump and Epstein threatened to kill her if she went to the authorities, stating “we will make you disappear like [name redacted].”
In a separate complaint, Johnson said that, on another occasion, she pleaded with Trump to wear a condom, to which he struck her in the face and screamed that he “would do whatever he wanted.” After he finished, Johnson claimed that Trump threw money at her and screamed “get a fucking abortion.”
Jane Doe 4 – Another 13-year-old allegedly assaulted by Trump was Jane Doe 4. She told the FBI that, in 1983, she bit Trump while performing oral sex on him, in response to which he hit her in the face. She said that Epstein flew her to New York City on multiple occasions, where she was offered up as “fresh meat” at “intimate gatherings with other, prominent, wealthy men,” where she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men.
Stacey Williams – Williams, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, dated Epstein in the 1990s. While at Trump’s Christmas party at the Plaza Hotel, she said that Trump groped her in front of Epstein. “His hands were all over me. They were on my breasts, they were on my butt, they were on, you know, my hips, up and down,” she said. Epstein berated her for letting Trump touch her.
Jill Harth – Harth alleges that in 1993, Trump bundled her into his daughter’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, kissed and groped her, and prevented her from leaving.
Jane Doe 1 – At just 14-years-old, Epstein brought her to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, telling him “this is a good one, huh?” to which Trump responded “Yes.” She described in detail the sexual abuse she received from Epstein and others, but did not name Trump as one of those individuals.
Here is the overview of Trump at Daytona, I found it interesting that Trump appears to have forgotten the $5,000 he was going to pay everyone who voted for him and that Trump and the Elite are looking forward to the day that the Human Rubbish which we are, have been exterminated and are no longer an issue to be considered, as reflected at Daytona: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf TRUMP: Silent Seats in Daytona Watching the Campaign Stage Erase the Injured Firsthand
Standing inside a packed arena as an mRNA injury survivor reveals a brutal political truth: they want our votes on Tuesday, but they are running out the legal clock on our lives
Witnessing the political machinery firsthand from the stadium seats at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach changes everything. We watched the arena pack out to maximum capacity, completely filling the stadium right towards the end of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody's speech and during Representative Byron Donalds' remarks, leaving a packed house by the time Donald Trump took the stage.
We did not survive six long years of systemic abandonment to watch multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical expansions marketed as a simple economic "victory" to a full stadium, while the human beings damaged by Operation Warp Speed are completely ignored and belittled from the platform.
Little do these political campaigns know that sitting right there in those packed stadium seats were people actively suffering from vaccine injuries. They had citizens who showed up clutching onto the last remaining sliver of faith they have in their government, desperately looking for a sign of resources, acknowledgment, or hope. Instead, we were met with corporate boasting about factory deals, proving that behind the scenes, the establishment does not care if we live or die . They had no clue they had people grasping for hope in that full crowd—not just one, but many—trying to keep the faith. It does not settle well, and it will not be forgotten.
I went live on video at the very end of the rally to speak this truth into the public record. And while the campaign teams blasted the arena music as loud as possible to drown out the reality of the room, they cannot delete the raw data or the legal receipts.
The political calculus in Florida has turned into a coordinated shell game that spans multiple administrations.
The Fact-Free Pfizer Lawsuit Funnel
We are being told to celebrate current Attorney General James Uthmeier’s consumer protection lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla as a massive victory. They are running their mouths on social media suggesting that financial payouts could "possibly" filter down to the injured later. But when you put your glasses on and look closely at the fine print, the illusion falls apart.
This case is structured strictly around civil penalties for deceptive trade practices. Any financial damages seized do not go toward creating treatment funds, diagnostic testing infrastructure, or direct clinical relief for local vaccine-injured citizens. Instead, 100% of that capital is routed straight into the general state treasuries to pad administrative state budgets. It is an election-week publicity stunt that will take years to litigate—long after the current Attorney General leaves office—leaving the actual injured constituents stranded with zero compensation while their statutory clocks completely run out.
The Twenty-Second Grand Jury Containment
Watching local Florida politicians who are actively up for reelection walk proudly onto that stage reveals the absolute depth of this non-partisan erasure. These officials are fully aware of the documented injuries and the ongoing suffering inside their own districts. Yet, they consistently choose to turn their heads to protect political alignments rather than demanding immediate, localized health resources.
The structural betrayal was executed right here at home through local legal containment loops. The Twenty-Second Statewide Grand Jury of Florida (Case No. SC22-1710) was heavily marketed to the public as a historic weapon to hold manufacturers accountable. Instead, it functioned as an administrative time-sink. When its final report was quietly released, it delivered zero criminal indictments and zero medical funding pathways—allowing the strict federal 1-year CICP statutes of limitations to silently expire on the vaccine-injured while the state ran out the clock.
The Real Double Standard: Capital vs. Care
The crowd was told to applaud a massive financial partnership, including a $1 billion corporate manufacturing expansion right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The government possesses immense leverage over these corporate giants. They can force international pharmaceutical syndicates to deploy billions of dollars into localized industrial infrastructure. Yet, they deliberately choose to route 100% of that capital into commercial drug production, while refusing to allocate a single dime toward direct clinical research, diagnostic testing, or treatment protocols for persistent spike protein tissue damage.
They hold flashy, private ribbon-cuttings for empty NIH buildings to harvest genomic data, and they run their mouths on stages about manufacturing jobs, but they refuse to look at the certified biological evidence right in front of them.
We are not waiting for their campaign scripts or their permission. By forcing independent, certified laboratory data straight into the permanent state archives via the Florida Chapter 119 Sunshine Law, we have built an unerasable paper trail. Voting is actively underway across Florida right now. We see the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.
https://x.com/michell87463246/status/2116951303930740887?a=elxI5jQxn7M9RvaWiyM&s=46
Chellee 1.11.2026