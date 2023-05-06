If you are a proven pedophile & raped & molested children, you should be put to death! Any health official, government technocrat at CDC, NIH, FDA, PHAC, anywhere, any COVID vaccine maker, mRNA, LNP
any aspect of the fraud pandemic & the lockdowns & mRNA gene injection that killed people, & proper legal tribunals with judges ruling, juries, say they caused deaths, then death penalty on the table
Does not matter who you are, PMs, MPs, congress persons….anyone, anywhere, if it is shown in legal courts your COVID policies caused deaths of innocent people and children, then you must be imprisoned but place the death penalty on the table if judges say so and rules it is in order.
All about COVID was a fraud and lie 100%, used to topple Trump, and actually Trump was right when he said it was a hoax early on, he should not have backtracked.
You go Stew!
As much as I would gladly walk these pervs and liars up the 13 steps, death is too good for them.
I would sentence them to wearing masks at all times even inside their homes. They will wear electronic devices that will shock them for non compliance. Then they are to receive boosters every 3 to 4 months... Oh, I guess that is calling for their deaths, but indirectly.
Also, I would have them announce on Social Media... every day, in every way, that they participated in this genocide because they thought it would benefit them personally even tho they knew they were killing people. They will be shocked if their media posts do not reflect these daily confessions.
Only by getting more boosters will they escape this punishment, but only because they will eventually fall victims of VAIDS.
thank you and i agree with you 100% and i dont care if anyone thinks im mean i really dont. we must protect the children and closing the border would stop most of this abuse of children. what kind of parent would send their child on their own with a stranger to go and come across our border. shame on them. they will have to answer for this one way or another.