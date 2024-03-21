If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit...this describes the gobbly gook that comes out of VP Madame Giggles & Cackles Kamala; nincompoop, utterly meaningless when she
speaks...it is as if she just thinks of words, insert them into a sentence on anything you ask her, put it at the end of the sentence, middle...does not matter with her, just pure nonsense & then she
laughs at it…heartily…as it were true and profound…God, this lady is the next in line if God forbid Biden goes down…good Lord, we are in trouble…I do not want to say she is stupid, I think she knows what she WANTS to say and maybe has it sorted out in her head, but God when she speaks, you literally need to undo your brain, just shut it off else it will explode trying to follow her words…it is pure nonsense…listen to this excerpt below and tell me what she was saying, I will go with your interpretation for to me, this made absolutely no sense…I think people interviewing her pee themselves:
I viewed all three linked video compilations. There truly is no possible conclusion to be drawn other than Kamala Harris is indeed stupid.
She’s just a bullshitter and not a very good one. She’s attempting the age old method politicians use to sound profound without saying anything concrete. Obama was very good at that. She’s just in way over her head. I don’t know how they chose her without property vetting her on the stump…