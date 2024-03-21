laughs at it…heartily…as it were true and profound…God, this lady is the next in line if God forbid Biden goes down…good Lord, we are in trouble…I do not want to say she is stupid, I think she knows what she WANTS to say and maybe has it sorted out in her head, but God when she speaks, you literally need to undo your brain, just shut it off else it will explode trying to follow her words…it is pure nonsense…listen to this excerpt below and tell me what she was saying, I will go with your interpretation for to me, this made absolutely no sense…I think people interviewing her pee themselves:

