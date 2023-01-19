If you think the work on my substack is valuable, please consider an annual subscription (paid) for $39.99 (upgrade or new member); your support is appreciated to support me sharing the knowledge
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stop begging and degrading yourself. Jesus.
I immediately paid at your first request - please find a way to take those of us paid up off the request list.