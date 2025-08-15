If you were not there for the struggle, you cannot be there for the reward! I have learnt, if a man is poor & in a wheel chair, NO one will want to push him but if he was rich in Palm Beach, many
would want to push him, crook and all! Sleaze bag and all! Pedophile and all! Thief in the upper crust high-bandit connected crew, bag men type, high-crime bandit types in congress/house & senate
that type…
one of the best photos of our Great POTUS!
“It's okay to be eccentric if you're rich; otherwise you're just crazy.”
I follow and subscribe. I am in high anticipation of the outcome of today’s summit in Alaska. Unlike most of your subscribers I have just as much respect for President Putin as I do President Trump who I have voted for three times and He Won all three times.
As I watch the World turn daily for 78.5 years certain items have held fast for over 50 of those years. The Deep State aka the Central Banks and our CIA have been in control since 11/22/1963.
President Trump and President Putin both need our thoughts and Prayers not just today but for the next three plus years. Putin had the Balls to launch His Occupation against the Deep State knowing full well who all was involved in the exploitation of the Ukraine.
So now we have this summit. Two in my opinion the Greatest Leaders of their Country’s in my Lifetime. The Real Beast’s are the World and Central Banks. They thirst for the Blood Money created by War and Conflict.
Only Putin and Trump have openly fought Them in this occupation and lawfare. The balance of powers must be resolved. The Deep State, Agencies and Governments under their control must be eliminated.
I have to point out sadly the Zionist State not the People of Israel are under the same Deep State control. When we look at the money we look at the same owners of the World and Central Banks. The late Demon Jacob Rothschild bragged openly about creating the Zionist State of Israel. Sadly it’s a known fact they strongly influence the moves of the Government of the United States.
President Trump
and President Putin are both acutely aware of this slippery slope Globally. The EU, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand have almost all fallen to Illegal Migration. This was started by Obama and Hillary’s Rebels ISIS and then here and everywhere else by the 2021 open border policies made possible by the stolen 2020 election here.
The Deep State and those in charge are Monsters. The 2021 COVID False Flag Lockdown and the Death Jab Vaccine have proven that. They will stop at nothing.
President Putin has proven He will stop at anything including the potential of Nuclear War to protect Russia His Homeland. We can only hope President Trump’s resolve can be as strong. He faces so many internal issues here that in Russia Putin has eliminated.
I Hope We The Real People in the United States and Folks Globally Win This War Against The Deep State.
Semper Fidelis