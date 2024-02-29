If you were to audit the books of many of the COVID Freedom Fighter entities (even media) like A****** and C**** etc., you will see the same movement of money out to their pockets, like this Dichter
person who by the looks of it, took money intended for the Canadian Truckers etc. COVID fast became a money making venture...just that the public did not know...thieves congregated
This does not look good, above and must be looked at by law enforcement. I hope it is not what it appears to be, straight out theft. I hope there is a good explanation.
Wow! Almost 1 million transferred out by someone to somewhere else.
Thank you for being honest!! So many liars.