you were batshit crazy…THEN…

But then again, you would have been right, and I would have been wrong and out of touch! For that is the state of things now in the USA.

I am not a stupid man, I support Trump, I am MAGA but not a bobblehead YES MAN type of MAGA, head up the ass of the POTUS type of MAGA…'oh ssshhhh, do not mention COVID or the deadly failed OWS or the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine for it will upset POTUS and his orbit type of MAGA’…no, I am not that, I am not in to ball cupping, for no one…I can say when something is right vs wrong…if America is still free, and I seek none of their money or photos so I get to say what you know is true. We may all want the same thing, but not this way. This is batshit crazy! It is like the COVID response in Trump 1.0. Problem is, we were harmed by it. I think when we look back and not long from now, we will realize this was APPRENTICE.

If POTUS Trump told us on the campaign he would unleash Musk this way, we would have not voted for him…this is pure chaos and buffoonery, IMO, you may not like it but I can have mine and still want the Orange Prophet to succeed and prosper and be safe so that USA benefits…that’s the key, so that Americans benefit…not rich people…that we could have real honest people in politics helping us manage our tax money…but we STILL do not!

but again, the approach is batshit crazy…and I hope it is not foreshadowing what the next 4 years will be…not for their meme coins or their bitcoins or their billionaire buddies…or condos in GAZA…but for USA…I see many wrong things happening and I will not be silent…and you know it…you may like MAGA and be MAGA, but some actions are just pure wrong and I sense THEY who are doing it, know that, but they are playing a game…'catch me if you can’ or rather ‘STOP ME, if you can’…

the reality is that life is more than just about money…it is about relationships, strong ones, deep ones, developed ones, based on trust…dependency, confidants, deep ties and cultivated connections that make things work…a sense of stability in relationships…a sense of trust in you…I see now we are losing it and will…you could flash all of Musk money as you think, if people, nations think there is no respect, no trust, no allegiance, no ties that bind…then they would bail and when the next hardship comes, we will see that the support IS NOT THERE…we are destroying decades, a near century it took to build the type of regard and respect and international ties…in a matter of weeks…if you asked me if Pax American is DEAD, today I will say YES. We are now killing it.

You MAGA know I AM right, you just want to win…you just hate democrats so much, you are also deranged, you also have TDS…we can stand with him and behind him and support, but do not need agree with all of the actions if they hurt USA in the long run for he will be gone, all of them in the MAGA will be in time, yet USA will continue and the world will yet it can now be taken to shreds and damaged irreparably.

We want USA to win, but in a principled way. I do. Not via coercion and quasi tyranny, dictatorship etc. We run the risk now of becoming that. And doing that. It is not only about money and irony is that very rich people are self-appointing themselves to take away peoples’ livelihoods. We saw same in COVID where the rich got richer and the poor suffered and bore the brunt. Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, Google, Musk et al. all enriched in COVID…think about it…how come? All of these types. And all you got to show for it is a destroyed landscape of harms, deaths, and people still trying to tell you (to evade accountability) that the lockdowns saved your life, and the deadly mRNA-LNP transfection vaccine saved your life when it saved not one. It is like we are bamboozled into believing a lie.

God help us!