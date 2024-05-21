Leader of Slovakia Shot After Demanding Investigation Into COVID Vaccines (igor-chudov.com)

‘Slovakia, a nice country in the heart of Europe, is unique in one important respect: it is the only country, out of the whole world, whose leader denounced COVID vaccines and announced a COVID inquiry into excess deaths, corrupt influence of Pfizer, and ill effects of COVID vaccines.

Many of us were wondering what would the outcome of this investigation be. Will excess deaths be finally correctly attributed? Will the cozy relationships between Pfizer and the media it sponsored be disclosed? What answers can we finally get, when a government is led by an honest man wanting to get to the bottom of the “pandemic response”?

Today, we have the answer.

Robert Fico was shot and is now “fighting for his life” after multiple bullet wounds. Here’s a short video of the shooting:

The assassin, Juraj Cintula, is an operative of “Progressive Slovakia.” He is also the founder of the “Rainbow Literary Club”.

Juraj Cintula is a 71-year-old civilian. Was he capable of planning an assassination by himself? Was it possible for him to penetrate the state leader’s security and get to the right place at the right time, without help? In my opinion, that would be quite unlikely. He was probably not acting alone.

Did he get any help or money? If so, from whom? What are the interests whom Mr. Cintula served? I cannot speak with certainty. My guess would be as good as yours.

All we know is that the state-level investigation into COVID, possibly the only honest country-level inquiry, will likely be “postponed.”

Are you surprised?’