‘Trump Makes a Statement on COVID Vaccines, Brags About Nine Month Approval Time

Are you Tired of Winning Yet?

IGOR CHUDOV

‘Trump released the following statement on Truth Social, responding to Joe Biden’s State of the Union:

In the TruthSocial post above, Trump mentioned his nine-month approval time for Covid vaccines.

I am frankly shocked by the stupidity of both statements.

The vaccines did not “save us from the pandemic” - they made the pandemic worse. And being proud that such vaccines were pushed through in just nine months is perhaps a bit misguided.

What do you think?’