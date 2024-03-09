Igor Chudov gains my respect (stack below) even more for he shows he is not one to have his head up anyone's ass seeking likes and money, he calls it as it is & his questions here align with mine
Chudov asks why has Trump said that the vaccine works when it does not and never did! This is alarming that at this time Trump says this and the head up the ass sycophants stay silent
‘Trump Makes a Statement on COVID Vaccines, Brags About Nine Month Approval Time
Are you Tired of Winning Yet?
‘Trump released the following statement on Truth Social, responding to Joe Biden’s State of the Union:
In the TruthSocial post above, Trump mentioned his nine-month approval time for Covid vaccines.
I am frankly shocked by the stupidity of both statements.
The vaccines did not “save us from the pandemic” - they made the pandemic worse. And being proud that such vaccines were pushed through in just nine months is perhaps a bit misguided.
What do you think?’
Trump isn't a globalist and I believe is truly for Americans, even if it's to stroke his ego and look good. He wants the best for the USA. He has his flaws, which are minimal in comparison to the other globalist criminals running for president, but not admitting or realizing the Vaxx jabs are potentially dangerous and unneeded is not his finest moment. No ones perfect, you gotta take the good with the bad. Love most of what he does, but supporting these death jabs are wrong.
I commented on Trump twice today, I said hes either being blackmailed, paid off, hes in on it OR hes too stupid to see the truth.