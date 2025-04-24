Good work under you POTUS Trump as to ICE…well done ICE baby Noem! We have to thank our border agents and ICE etc. for these agents go up against some bad evil people…no doubt many illegals seek a better life, and many are good decent people, yet they have broken law to start but in this post, I am focused on the evil part of the illegals. Depravity. Mala in Se, evil unto itself…inherently wrong.

Mala in Se

Definition

Mala in se refers to acts that are inherently evil or wrong by their very nature, regardless of whether they are prohibited by law. These offenses violate moral principles and are universally condemned.

‘An illegal alien has been arrested in Tennessee after impregnating an 11-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio, 19, was arrested for the rape of a child on April 11 by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

According to reports, the young girl gave birth to a baby boy on February 14, prompting an investigation into who the father was.

“The girl, who is now age 12, told detectives that she had one sexual encounter with a man in May of 2024,” the police department said in a statement.

“She said she met the individual through Facebook. From detail provided by the girl, a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s Facebook account, which produced his name and telephone number,” the statement added.’

