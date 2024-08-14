Happened in California…I have to say, this is a shocking act by this animal…you are lost for words when you learn of these attacks…but we have to remind all what Harris and Biden et al. did to our women.

‘A 12-year-old Southern California girl was raped for five hours in her own bed — while her parents slept nearby — after he sneaked into her family's home through an unlocked door, her parents said.

Culver City Police have released surveillance images of the suspected rapist and are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.’

‘KTLA, who spoke to the victim's mother, identified only as Alexis, reports that the girl woke her parents after the assault, telling them to call the cops.’The victim told police the male suspect entered her bedroom between 2 and 3:00 a.m. Investigators believe he gained access to the home through an unlocked balcony door.

The distraught mother told ABC7 in Los Angeles she was sleeping downstairs at the time of the attack.

"He told her that there was a shooter at her window," Alexis told KTLA. "The safe neighborhoods apparently aren't that safe either." The rapist said she would be shot if she didn't stay quiet during the horrific hours-long sexual assault.

After telling police what had happened, officers canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and additional evidence. Video footage was recovered, showing the suspect leaving the home at around 7 a.m.

‘Alexis said her daughter is "coping" following her ordeal. "She's being strong, I think, for us, but she's doing pretty good."

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call (310) 253-6302 or send an email to this address.’