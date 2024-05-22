‘Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, was charged Monday with first- and second-degree murder, the fifth suspect busted for the Feb. 8 shooting that killed toddler Jeremy Poou-Caceres and injured his 17-year-old mom, cops said’.

‘Granados-Trejo was previously twice arrested on theft charges and had been ordered removed from the US by an immigration judge in New Jersey — but was repeatedly released from custody despite three immigration detainers, FOX 5 revealed.’

Illegal immigrant from El Salvador charged with murder in shootout that killed 2-year-old boy, injured teen mom

