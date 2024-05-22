'Illegal immigrant from El Salvador charged with murder in shootout that killed 2-year-old boy, injured teen mom'; what do we do? An illegal immigrant from El Salvador who faced deportation orders and
had run-ins with the law has been charged with murdering a 2-year-old Maryland boy caught in a shootout while in a park with his teen mom...what do we do?
‘Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, was charged Monday with first- and second-degree murder, the fifth suspect busted for the Feb. 8 shooting that killed toddler Jeremy Poou-Caceres and injured his 17-year-old mom, cops said’.
‘Granados-Trejo was previously twice arrested on theft charges and had been ordered removed from the US by an immigration judge in New Jersey — but was repeatedly released from custody despite three immigration detainers, FOX 5 revealed.’
So? Hang him. Then go after the DAs and judges who released him and charge them with conspiracy to commit murder. Enough of this bullshit tearing our society apart.
Doesn't it look sinister, like something from the time of the Neanderthals?