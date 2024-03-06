Illegals Biden INC. is flying in (& corssing border) get telephones, US$ 5,000 spending money, new clothes and meals while staying in 5 star hotels all on your dollar; who among them, have rapists &
murderers and islamic jihadists, terror cell killers, chinese nationals, all military aged, coming in, WILL rape your daughters, will KILL us...100% will happen, remember what they did to Europe?
made Europe the rape capital of the world…all going through Belgium, Molenbeek, terror training finishing school…
Biden (and Obama) has INVADED America…yes, a POTUS, sitting, has literally invaded America
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Illegals Biden INC. is flying in (& corssing border) get telephones, US$ 5,000 spending money, new clothes and meals while staying in 5 star hotels all on your dollar; who among them, have rapists &
Yes, they get thousands. Our fellow citizens in Lahaina, Maui, got $700 per family. Disgusting!
Not 100% but I think Ca. now will sell a home to an illegal migrant for $0 Down & 0% interest rate!
Wow!
https://californiainsider.com/california-news/politics/legislature-policy/california-moves-to-expand-zero-down-interest-free-home-loan-program-to-illegal-immigrants-5601120
And you had better believe that taxpayers are funding these incentives