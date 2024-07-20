Who? Who bumped up against the hand of GOD to save our earthly KING? And failed! This was real, but they failed, they MISSED, came to shoot a KING and MISSED…I will give Secret Service praise for in all the bumbling, in all the incredibly mistake laden actions, they did well…the SS response was actually tremendous but we are left scratching asking still and no one is telling us anything: 1)how come this shooter person (if the only one) was allowed to mill around there for near half hour and no one stopped him or took him off the roof 2)with a gun 3)could climb the roof and set up and SS have him in sight yet allow him to get a shot off 4)would leave Trump on stage after knowing this person was there; what were they thinking he was doing there with a gun? shooting birds? deer? did they think the apparent shooter was hunting white tail deer? 5)did they not see the ladder attached to the sniper building? 6)the clusterfuck explanations by the SS Director about roof slope being too steep when the sniper’s roof slope was lower (reported 5 to 10 degrees) than the anti-sniper roof slope…did the SS director forget that the SS job is to take a bullet, in effect be shot dead FOR the President so who the fuck cared about steep roofs?

I mean, this stinks to high heavens.

be warned, the KING is champing at the bits for you…we kind of know already….

and I warn Trump, here like how Tucker and I warned you, warned us, that they will move to shoot him…and it happened….as we warned about illegals mass raping and killing American women….they had no way of winning…they WILL try again…it ain’t over for them! we tighten up…

